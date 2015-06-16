Best Dividend Stocks
Chicago Bridge & Iron

Stock

CBI

Price as of:

$16.39 +0.27 +1.67%

Industry

General Contractors

i
Chicago Bridge & Iron(CBI) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Chicago Bridge & Iron by scrolling below.
Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI)

CBI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $3.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

CBI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.39

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,805,500

Open Price

$15.84

Day's Range

$15.6 - $16.65

Previous Close

$16.12

52 week low / high

$9.55 - $25.49

Percent off 52 week high

-35.70%

CBI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CBI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-06-21

$0.07

2017-03-16

$0.07

2016-12-15

$0.07

2016-09-22

$0.07

2016-06-16

$0.07

2016-03-17

$0.07

2015-12-16

$0.07

2015-09-17

$0.07

2015-06-17

$0.07

2015-03-18

$0.07

2014-12-17

$0.07

2014-09-18

$0.07

2014-06-18

$0.07

2014-03-19

$0.07

2013-12-18

$0.05

2013-09-18

$0.05

2013-06-12

$0.05

2013-03-14

$0.05

2012-12-19

$0.05

2012-09-19

$0.05

2012-06-13

$0.05

2012-03-14

$0.05

2011-12-15

$0.05

2011-09-16

$0.05

2011-06-15

$0.05

2011-03-16

$0.05

2008-12-18

$0.04

2008-09-15

$0.04

2008-06-12

$0.04

2008-03-18

$0.04

2007-12-14

$0.04

2007-09-13

$0.04

2007-06-15

$0.04

2007-03-16

$0.04

2006-12-15

$0.03

2006-09-15

$0.03

2006-06-16

$0.03

2006-03-16

$0.03

2005-12-20

$0.03

2005-09-20

$0.03

2005-06-16

$0.03

2005-03-17

$0.015

2004-12-21

$0.02

2004-09-21

$0.02

2004-06-16

$0.02

2004-03-17

$0.02

2003-12-18

$0.02

2003-09-18

$0.02

2003-06-18

$0.02

2003-03-19

$0.02

2002-12-19

$0.015

2002-09-19

$0.015

2002-06-14

$0.015

2002-03-14

$0.015

2001-12-19

$0.015

2001-09-20

$0.015

2001-06-15

$0.015

2001-03-16

$0.015

2000-12-15

$0.015

2000-09-15

$0.015

2000-06-16

$0.015

2000-03-16

$0.015

1999-12-16

$0.015

1999-09-16

$0.015

1999-06-16

$0.015

1999-03-17

$0.015

1998-12-16

$0.015

1998-09-16

$0.015

1998-06-17

$0.015

1998-03-18

$0.015

1997-09-17

$0.015

1997-06-18

$0.015

1995-11-20

$0.03

1995-08-21

$0.03

CBI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CBI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBI

Metric

CBI Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CBI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

CBI

News
CBI

Research
CBI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CBI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1995

CBI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2017-05-03

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-02-15

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-09-15

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-05-04

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-02-17

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-12-03

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-09-11

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-07

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-02-19

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-12-04

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-09-12

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-01

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-02-20

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-12-05

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-09-11

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-09

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-22

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-12-06

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-09-12

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-04

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-16

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-09-08

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-06

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-17

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-12-08

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-09-08

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-05-12

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-02-22

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-12-07

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-09-07

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-26

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-12-08

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-08-02

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-06-07

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-02-22

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-09-12

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-05-16

2005-06-16

2005-06-20

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2005-02-28

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-12-13

2004-12-21

2004-12-23

2004-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-09-13

2004-09-21

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-05-14

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-02-27

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-12-12

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2003-09-12

2003-09-18

2003-09-22

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

Unknown

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

Unknown

2003-03-19

2003-03-21

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-12-13

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2002-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-09-13

2002-09-19

2002-09-23

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-05-09

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-02-22

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-12-14

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-09-14

2001-09-20

2001-09-24

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-05-11

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-02-23

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-12-08

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-09-08

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-05-12

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2000-02-25

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-12-10

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-09-10

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-05-13

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1999-02-26

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-12-11

1998-12-16

1998-12-18

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-09-11

1998-09-16

1998-09-19

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-05-12

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1998-03-09

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-09-15

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1997-06-13

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-06-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-10-11

1995-11-20

1995-11-22

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-05-11

1995-08-21

1995-08-23

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CBI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Chicago Bridge & Iron on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CBI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Contractors

This company provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as process technology solutions primarily to energy and natural resource industries. The company offers its services for the petroleum, water, and nuclear industries, including above ground storage tanks, elevated storage tanks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks, pressure vessels, nuclear containment vessels, and other specialty structures; and upstream and downstream energy infrastructure facilities, such as LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals, refinery units, petrochemical complexes, and other energy-related projects. The company also provides licenses, products, and services to gas processing, oil refining, and petrochemicals/plastics companies, which include integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and chemical producers. It operates in approximately 70 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

