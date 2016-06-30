Best Dividend Stocks
Apogee Enterprises

Stock

APOG

Price as of:

$40.7 -0.01 -0.02%

Industry

General Contractors

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / General Contractors /

Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

APOG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.72%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

23.65%

EPS $2.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get APOG DARS™ Rating

APOG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

113,952

Open Price

$40.79

Day's Range

$40.29 - $40.95

Previous Close

$40.71

52 week low / high

$26.38 - $46.7

Percent off 52 week high

-12.85%

APOG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

APOG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade APOG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

APOG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast APOG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-18

$0.175

2019-07-15

$0.175

2019-05-15

$0.175

2019-02-04

$0.175

2018-10-22

$0.1575

2018-07-17

$0.1575

2018-05-15

$0.1575

2018-01-29

$0.1575

2017-10-23

$0.14

2017-07-06

$0.14

2017-05-17

$0.14

2017-01-27

$0.14

2016-10-21

$0.125

2016-07-08

$0.125

2016-05-10

$0.125

2016-01-29

$0.125

2015-10-23

$0.11

2015-07-13

$0.11

2015-05-15

$0.11

2015-02-03

$0.11

2014-10-24

$0.1

2014-07-11

$0.1

2014-05-16

$0.1

2014-02-04

$0.1

2013-10-25

$0.09

2013-07-12

$0.09

2013-05-17

$0.09

2013-02-05

$0.09

2012-10-26

$0.09

2012-07-09

$0.09

2012-05-15

$0.09

2012-02-03

$0.0815

2011-10-20

$0.0815

2011-07-08

$0.0815

2011-05-13

$0.0815

2011-02-04

$0.0815

2010-10-22

$0.0815

2010-07-09

$0.0815

2010-05-14

$0.0815

2010-02-05

$0.0815

2009-10-23

$0.0815

2009-07-10

$0.0815

2009-05-15

$0.0815

2009-02-06

$0.0815

2008-10-24

$0.0815

2008-07-11

$0.074

2008-05-16

$0.074

2008-02-08

$0.074

2007-10-26

$0.074

2007-07-13

$0.0675

2007-05-18

$0.0675

2007-02-09

$0.0675

2006-10-27

$0.0675

2006-07-14

$0.065

2006-05-12

$0.065

2006-02-09

$0.065

2005-11-03

$0.065

2005-07-07

$0.0625

2005-04-28

$0.0625

2005-02-10

$0.0625

2004-10-25

$0.0625

2004-08-05

$0.06

2004-05-03

$0.06

2004-01-30

$0.06

2003-10-27

$0.06

2003-08-07

$0.0575

2003-04-25

$0.0575

2003-01-30

$0.0575

2002-10-24

$0.0575

2002-08-08

$0.055

2002-04-25

$0.055

2002-01-31

$0.055

2001-10-25

$0.055

2001-08-09

$0.0525

2001-04-26

$0.0525

2001-02-01

$0.0525

2000-10-26

$0.0525

2000-08-10

$0.0525

2000-04-27

$0.0525

2000-01-27

$0.0525

1999-10-21

$0.0525

1999-08-12

$0.0525

1999-04-29

$0.0525

1999-01-22

$0.0525

1998-10-23

$0.0525

1998-08-07

$0.05

1998-05-01

$0.05

1998-01-23

$0.05

1997-10-24

$0.05

1997-08-08

$0.045

1997-05-02

$0.045

1997-01-24

$0.045

1996-10-25

$0.045

1996-08-09

$0.0425

1996-05-03

$0.0425

1996-01-26

$0.0425

1995-10-27

$0.0425

1995-08-11

$0.04

1995-05-03

$0.04

APOG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

APOG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for APOG

Metric

APOG Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

APOG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.87%

11.11%

7years

APOG

APOG

APOG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

APOG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

APOG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1750

2019-10-02

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-06-26

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-04-29

2019-05-15

2019-05-16

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-01-17

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2018-10-03

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2018-06-28

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2018-04-26

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2018-01-09

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-10-04

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-06-21

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-04-28

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-01-10

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-10-05

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-06-23

2016-07-08

2016-07-12

2016-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-04-22

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-01-13

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-10-07

2015-10-23

2015-10-27

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-06-25

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-01-16

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-08

2014-10-24

2014-10-28

2014-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-06-25

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-04-30

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-01-17

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-10-09

2013-10-25

2013-10-29

2013-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-06-26

2013-07-12

2013-07-16

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-05-01

2013-05-17

2013-05-21

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-01-18

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-10

2012-10-26

2012-10-30

2012-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-06-21

2012-07-09

2012-07-11

2012-07-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-04-27

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2012-01-20

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2011-10-04

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2011-06-22

2011-07-08

2011-07-12

2011-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2011-04-27

2011-05-13

2011-05-17

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2011-01-19

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2010-10-06

2010-10-22

2010-10-26

2010-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2010-06-23

2010-07-09

2010-07-13

2010-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2010-04-29

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2010-01-20

2010-02-05

2010-02-09

2010-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2009-10-07

2009-10-23

2009-10-27

2009-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2009-06-24

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2009-04-29

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2009-01-21

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2008-10-08

2008-10-24

2008-10-28

2008-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2008-06-30

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2008-05-01

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2008-01-24

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0740

2007-10-10

2007-10-26

2007-10-30

2007-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-06-28

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-05-02

2007-05-18

2007-05-22

2007-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-01-24

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-10-11

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-06-28

2006-07-14

2006-07-18

2006-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-04-26

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2006-01-24

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2005-10-20

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2005-06-21

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2005-04-14

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2005-01-25

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2004-10-08

2004-10-25

2004-10-27

2004-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-07-20

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-01-14

2004-01-30

2004-02-03

2004-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2003-10-09

2003-10-27

2003-10-29

2003-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-07-22

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-04-10

2003-04-25

2003-04-29

2003-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2003-01-16

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

2002-10-10

2002-10-24

2002-10-28

2002-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-07-23

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-04-15

2002-04-25

2002-04-29

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-10-11

2001-10-25

2001-10-29

2001-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2001-07-24

2001-08-09

2001-08-13

2001-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2001-04-13

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2001-01-18

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2000-10-17

2000-10-26

2000-10-30

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2000-07-26

2000-08-10

2000-08-14

2000-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2000-04-14

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2000-01-14

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-10-08

1999-10-21

1999-10-25

1999-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-07-28

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-04-16

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-01-11

1999-01-22

1999-01-26

1999-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-10-12

1998-10-23

1998-10-27

1998-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-27

1998-08-07

1998-08-11

1998-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-04-21

1998-05-01

1998-05-05

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-01-12

1998-01-23

1998-01-27

1998-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-10-14

1997-10-24

1997-10-28

1997-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-07-28

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-04-21

1997-05-02

1997-05-06

1997-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-01-14

1997-01-24

1997-01-28

1997-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-10-15

1996-10-25

1996-10-29

1996-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1996-07-26

1996-08-09

1996-08-13

1996-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1996-04-24

1996-05-03

1996-05-07

1996-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1996-01-18

1996-01-26

1996-01-30

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1995-10-17

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-07-31

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-04-24

1995-05-03

1995-05-09

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

APOG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Apogee Enterprises on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

APOG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: General Contractors

Apogee Enterprises- (APOG)-engages in the design and development of glass products, services, and systems. The company operates in two segments, Architectural Products and Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies. Apogee Enterprises was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

