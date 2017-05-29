Best Dividend Stocks
NACCO Industries

Stock

NC

Price as of:

$46.88 -0.78 -1.64%

Industry

Farm And Construction Machinery

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Farm And Construction Machinery /

NACCO Industries (NC)

NC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.57%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NC DARS™ Rating

NC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

20,400

Open Price

$47.9

Day's Range

$45.96 - $48.14

Previous Close

$47.66

52 week low / high

$30.3 - $66.4

Percent off 52 week high

-29.40%

NC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

NC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.19

2019-08-29

$0.19

2019-05-30

$0.19

2019-02-28

$0.165

2018-11-29

$0.165

2018-08-30

$0.165

2018-05-31

$0.165

2018-02-28

$0.165

2017-11-30

$0.165

2017-08-30

$0.2725

2017-05-30

$0.2725

2017-02-27

$0.2675

2016-11-29

$0.2675

2016-08-30

$0.2675

2016-05-27

$0.2675

2016-02-26

$0.2625

2015-11-27

$0.2625

2015-08-28

$0.2625

2015-05-28

$0.2625

2015-02-25

$0.2575

2014-11-26

$0.2575

2014-08-27

$0.2575

2014-05-28

$0.2575

2014-02-26

$0.25

2013-11-26

$0.25

2013-08-28

$0.25

2013-05-29

$0.25

2013-02-27

$0.25

2012-11-28

$0.25

2012-08-29

$0.5475

2012-05-30

$0.5475

2012-02-28

$0.5325

2011-11-29

$0.5325

2011-08-30

$0.5325

2011-05-27

$0.5325

2011-02-25

$0.5225

2010-11-29

$0.5225

2010-08-30

$0.5225

2010-05-27

$0.5225

2010-02-25

$0.5175

2009-11-27

$0.5175

2009-08-28

$0.5175

2009-05-28

$0.5175

2009-02-26

$0.515

2008-11-26

$0.515

2008-08-28

$0.515

2008-05-29

$0.515

2008-02-27

$0.5

2007-11-28

$0.5

2007-08-29

$0.5

2007-05-30

$0.5

2007-02-27

$0.48

2006-11-29

$0.48

2006-08-30

$0.48

2006-05-30

$0.48

2006-02-27

$0.465

2005-11-29

$0.465

2005-08-30

$0.465

2005-05-27

$0.465

2005-02-25

$0.4525

2004-11-29

$0.4525

2004-08-30

$0.4525

2004-05-27

$0.39

2004-02-26

$0.38

2003-11-26

$0.38

2003-08-28

$0.38

2003-05-29

$0.255

2003-02-26

$0.245

2002-11-27

$0.245

2002-08-29

$0.245

2002-05-29

$0.245

2002-02-27

$0.235

2001-11-28

$0.235

2001-08-29

$0.235

2001-05-30

$0.235

2001-02-27

$0.225

2000-11-29

$0.225

2000-08-30

$0.225

2000-05-30

$0.225

2000-02-28

$0.215

1999-11-29

$0.215

1999-08-30

$0.215

1999-05-27

$0.215

1999-02-25

$0.205

1998-11-27

$0.205

1998-08-28

$0.205

1998-05-28

$0.205

1998-02-26

$0.195

1997-11-26

$0.195

1997-08-28

$0.195

1997-05-29

$0.195

1997-02-27

$0.1875

1996-11-27

$0.1875

1996-08-29

$0.1875

1996-05-30

$0.1875

1996-02-28

$0.18

1995-11-29

$0.18

1995-08-30

$0.18

1995-05-25

$0.18

NC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NC

Metric

NC Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.64%

15.15%

0years

NC

NC

NC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-11-06

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-14

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-08

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-11-07

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-08-15

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-11-07

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2017-08-21

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2017-05-10

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2017-02-14

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2016-11-18

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2016-08-12

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2016-05-10

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2015-11-12

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2015-08-13

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2625

2015-05-14

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2015-02-12

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2014-11-13

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2014-08-14

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2014-05-08

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-11

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-11-12

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-08-13

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-07

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-02-12

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-11-14

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5475

2012-08-08

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5475

2012-05-09

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2012-02-08

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2011-11-15

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2011-08-10

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2011-05-11

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2011-02-09

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2010-11-10

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2010-08-11

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2010-05-12

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2010-02-10

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2009-11-11

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2009-08-12

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2009-05-13

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2009-02-11

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2008-11-12

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2008-08-13

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2008-05-14

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-02-13

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-11-07

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-08-08

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-05-09

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2007-02-14

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-11-08

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-08-09

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2006-05-10

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2006-02-08

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2005-11-09

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2005-08-10

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2005-05-11

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2005-02-09

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2004-11-10

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2004-08-11

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2004-05-12

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2004-02-11

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2003-11-12

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2003-08-13

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2003-05-14

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2003-02-12

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-11-13

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-08-14

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2002-05-08

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2002-02-13

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-11-14

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-08-08

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-05-09

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2001-02-14

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-11-08

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-08-09

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2000-05-10

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-02-09

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-11-09

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-08-11

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

1999-05-12

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1999-02-10

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-11-11

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-08-12

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

1998-05-13

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1998-02-11

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1997-11-12

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1997-08-13

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1997-05-14

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1997-02-12

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1996-11-13

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1996-08-14

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

1996-05-08

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1996-02-14

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-11-08

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-08-09

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-05-10

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NC

Investor Resources

Learn more about NACCO Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Farm And Construction Machinery

Nacco Industries- (NC)-engages in lift trucks, housewares, and mining businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three groups: NACCO Materials Handling, NACCO Housewares, and North American Coal.

