Nordson Corp

Stock

NDSN

Price as of:

$163.89 -0.5 -0.3%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

Nordson Corp (NDSN)

NDSN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.91%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

25.90%

EPS $5.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NDSN DARS™ Rating

NDSN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$163.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

252,100

Open Price

$164.73

Day's Range

$163.26 - $164.97

Previous Close

$164.39

52 week low / high

$111.07 - $168.98

Percent off 52 week high

-3.01%

NDSN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NDSN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NDSN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

NDSN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NDSN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.38

2019-08-26

$0.38

2019-05-24

$0.35

2019-02-25

$0.35

2018-12-20

$0.35

2018-08-20

$0.35

2018-05-25

$0.3

2018-02-16

$0.3

2017-12-18

$0.3

2017-08-18

$0.3

2017-05-25

$0.27

2017-02-16

$0.27

2016-12-14

$0.27

2016-08-19

$0.27

2016-05-25

$0.24

2016-02-19

$0.24

2015-12-18

$0.24

2015-08-21

$0.24

2015-05-21

$0.22

2015-02-20

$0.22

2014-12-17

$0.22

2014-08-22

$0.22

2014-05-22

$0.18

2014-02-21

$0.18

2013-12-18

$0.18

2013-08-23

$0.18

2013-05-23

$0.15

2013-02-22

$0.15

2012-12-19

$0.15

2012-08-24

$0.15

2012-05-24

$0.125

2012-02-24

$0.125

2011-12-16

$0.125

2011-08-26

$0.125

2011-05-27

$0.105

2011-02-25

$0.105

2010-12-17

$0.105

2010-08-27

$0.105

2010-05-27

$0.095

2010-02-26

$0.095

2009-12-18

$0.095

2009-08-28

$0.095

2009-05-29

$0.09125

2009-02-27

$0.09125

2008-12-18

$0.09125

2008-08-28

$0.09125

2008-05-30

$0.09125

2008-02-29

$0.09125

2007-12-19

$0.09125

2007-08-30

$0.0875

2007-06-01

$0.0875

2007-03-02

$0.0875

2006-12-15

$0.0875

2006-09-01

$0.085

2006-06-02

$0.085

2006-03-03

$0.0825

2005-12-15

$0.0825

2005-09-01

$0.0825

2005-06-03

$0.08

2005-03-04

$0.08

2004-12-13

$0.08

2004-08-25

$0.08

2004-06-02

$0.0775

2004-02-18

$0.0775

2003-12-11

$0.0775

2003-08-27

$0.0775

2003-06-04

$0.075

2003-02-19

$0.075

2002-12-11

$0.075

2002-08-28

$0.075

2002-06-05

$0.07

2002-02-20

$0.07

2001-12-12

$0.07

2001-08-29

$0.07

2001-06-04

$0.07

2001-02-21

$0.07

2000-12-13

$0.07

2000-08-23

$0.065

2000-05-31

$0.065

2000-03-01

$0.065

1999-12-15

$0.065

1999-09-01

$0.06

1999-06-02

$0.06

1999-03-03

$0.06

1998-12-09

$0.06

1998-09-02

$0.055

1998-06-03

$0.055

1998-03-04

$0.055

1997-12-10

$0.055

1997-09-03

$0.05

1997-06-04

$0.05

1997-03-05

$0.05

1996-12-03

$0.05

1996-08-28

$0.045

1996-05-29

$0.045

1996-02-28

$0.045

1995-11-29

$0.045

1995-08-31

$0.04

1995-05-26

$0.04

NDSN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NDSN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NDSN

Metric

NDSN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

NDSN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.22%

16.92%

5years

NDSN

NDSN

NDSN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NDSN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NDSN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3800

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2019-08-16

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-05-14

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2019-02-12

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-12-11

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-05-15

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-02-06

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-12-05

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-08-11

2017-08-18

2017-08-22

2017-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-05-16

2017-05-25

2017-05-30

2017-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-02-07

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-12-06

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-08-12

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-05-18

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2016-02-09

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-12-08

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-08-14

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-12

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-12-01

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-06

Income, Year – End

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-08-15

2014-08-22

2014-08-26

2014-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-05-13

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-02-11

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-12-10

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-08-16

2013-08-23

2013-08-27

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-14

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-12

2013-02-22

2013-02-26

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-12-11

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-14

2012-08-24

2012-08-28

2012-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-05-15

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-02-14

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-12-05

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-08-16

2011-08-26

2011-08-30

2011-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-05-17

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2011-02-15

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-12-07

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-08-17

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-05-18

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-12-08

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2009-08-18

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2009-05-19

2009-05-29

2009-06-02

2009-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2009-02-17

2009-02-27

2009-03-03

2009-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2008-12-10

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2008-08-19

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2008-05-20

2008-05-30

2008-06-03

2008-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2008-02-19

2008-02-29

2008-03-04

2008-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2007-12-12

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-08-21

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-05-22

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2007-02-20

2007-03-02

2007-03-06

2007-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2006-12-06

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-08-22

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-05-25

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2006-02-21

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

2006-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2005-12-07

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2005-08-23

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-05-24

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-02-22

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-11-09

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-08-04

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2004-05-19

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2004-02-04

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-11-05

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2003-08-06

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-05-21

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-02-05

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-11-06

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-08-01

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-05-22

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-01-30

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-11-07

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-08-01

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-05-24

2001-06-04

2001-06-06

2001-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-01-31

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-11-06

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-08-01

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-05-17

2000-05-31

2000-06-02

2000-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2000-02-16

2000-03-01

2000-03-03

2000-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-11-29

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

2000-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-08-18

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-09-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-05-19

1999-06-02

1999-06-04

1999-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-02-17

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-11-25

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-08-19

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-05-20

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1998-02-18

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-11-26

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-08-20

1997-09-03

1997-09-05

1997-09-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-05-21

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-02-19

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1996-11-20

1996-12-03

1996-12-05

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-08-14

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-05-15

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-02-14

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-11-17

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1996-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-08-16

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-05-17

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

NDSN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nordson Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NDSN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

Nordson (NDSN) is one of the world's leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants and coatings to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures technology-based systems for curing, and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson Corporation has 5,300 employees worldwide and direct operations and sales support offices in 30 countries. Nordson is partially reliant on intellectual property protection for its ability to compete, and changes in this can affect Nordson’s operating results. As well, Nordson is affected by foreign currency exchange rates as many of its operations are international. Nordson has been paying dividends for more than 50 years, and has increased them annually since 1964. Nordson pays its dividends quarterly.

