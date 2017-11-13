Best Dividend Stocks
Gorman-Rupp

Stock

GRC

Price as of:

$38.42 -0.63 -1.61%

Industry

Diversified Machinery

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Diversified Machinery /

Gorman-Rupp (GRC)

GRC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.50%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.58

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

41.73%

EPS $1.39

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

46 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GRC DARS™ Rating

GRC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

235,500

Open Price

$39.23

Day's Range

$38.39 - $39.6

Previous Close

$39.05

52 week low / high

$29.0 - $39.6

Percent off 52 week high

-2.98%

GRC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GRC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GRC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.145

2019-08-14

$0.135

2019-05-14

$0.135

2019-02-14

$0.135

2018-11-14

$0.135

2018-08-14

$0.125

2018-05-14

$0.125

2018-02-14

$0.125

2017-11-14

$0.125

2017-08-11

$0.115

2017-05-11

$0.115

2017-02-13

$0.115

2016-11-10

$0.115

2016-08-11

$0.105

2016-05-11

$0.105

2016-02-10

$0.105

2015-11-10

$0.105

2015-08-12

$0.1

2015-05-13

$0.1

2015-02-11

$0.1

2014-11-12

$0.1

2014-08-13

$0.09

2014-05-13

$0.09

2014-02-12

$0.09

2013-11-13

$0.072

2013-08-13

$0.08

2013-05-13

$0.08

2013-02-13

$0.08

2012-11-13

$0.08

2012-08-13

$0.08

2012-05-11

$0.08

2012-02-13

$0.072

2011-11-10

$0.072

2011-08-11

$0.072

2011-05-11

$0.0576

2011-02-11

$0.0672

2010-11-10

$0.0672

2010-08-11

$0.0672

2010-05-12

$0.0672

2010-02-10

$0.0672

2009-11-10

$0.0672

2009-08-12

$0.064

2009-05-13

$0.064

2009-02-11

$0.064

2008-11-12

$0.064

2008-08-13

$0.064

2008-05-13

$0.064

2008-02-13

$0.064

2007-11-13

$0.0512

2007-08-13

$0.06144

2007-05-11

$0.06144

2007-02-13

$0.06144

2006-11-13

$0.049152

2006-08-11

$0.057344

2006-05-11

$0.057344

2006-02-13

$0.057344

2005-11-10

$0.057344

2005-08-11

$0.057344

2005-05-11

$0.057344

2005-02-11

$0.057344

2004-11-09

$0.057344

2004-08-11

$0.0458752

2004-05-12

$0.0557056

2004-02-11

$0.0557056

2003-11-12

$0.0557056

2003-08-13

$0.0557056

2003-05-13

$0.0557056

2003-02-12

$0.0557056

2002-11-13

$0.0557056

2002-08-13

$0.0524288

2002-05-13

$0.0524288

2002-02-13

$0.0524288

2001-11-13

$0.0524288

2001-08-13

$0.0524288

2001-05-11

$0.0524288

2001-02-13

$0.0524288

2000-11-13

$0.0524288

2000-08-11

$0.0524288

2000-05-11

$0.049152

2000-02-11

$0.049152

1999-11-09

$0.049152

1999-08-11

$0.049152

1999-05-12

$0.049152

1999-02-10

$0.049152

1998-11-10

$0.049152

1998-08-12

$0.049152

1998-05-13

$0.0458752

1998-02-06

$0.0458752

1997-11-06

$0.0458752

1997-08-06

$0.0458752

1997-05-07

$0.0458752

1997-02-06

$0.0458752

1996-11-06

$0.0458752

1996-08-07

$0.0425984

1996-05-08

$0.0425984

1996-02-07

$0.0425984

1995-11-08

$0.0425984

1995-08-08

$0.0425984

1995-05-04

$0.0425984

GRC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GRC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRC

Metric

GRC Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GRC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.49%

13.73%

46years

GRC

GRC

GRC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GRC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1450

2019-10-25

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2019-07-26

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2019-04-26

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2019-01-25

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2018-10-26

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-07-27

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-04-27

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-01-26

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-10-27

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-07-28

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-04-28

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-01-27

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-10-27

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-07-29

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-01-29

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-10-22

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-24

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-24

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-01-22

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-10-23

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-07-25

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-04-25

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-01-23

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2013-10-24

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-07-26

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-04-25

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-01-24

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-10-26

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-07-27

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-04-26

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2012-01-26

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2011-10-27

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2011-07-28

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

2011-04-28

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2011-01-27

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2010-10-28

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2010-07-22

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2010-04-22

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2009-10-22

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2009-07-23

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2009-04-23

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2009-01-22

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2008-10-23

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2008-07-25

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2008-04-24

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2008-01-24

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0512

2007-10-25

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2007-07-26

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2007-04-26

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2007-01-25

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2006-10-26

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2006-07-28

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2006-04-28

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2006-01-26

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2005-10-28

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2005-07-28

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2005-04-28

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2005-01-27

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2004-10-29

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

2004-07-22

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2004-04-22

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2004-01-26

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2003-10-23

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2003-07-24

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2003-04-24

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2003-01-23

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0557

2002-10-24

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2002-07-25

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2002-04-25

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2002-01-24

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2001-10-25

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2001-07-26

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2001-04-26

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2001-01-25

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2000-10-26

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0524

2000-07-27

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-04-27

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-01-27

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-10-28

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-07-22

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-04-22

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-01-28

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1998-10-22

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1998-07-24

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1998-04-16

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1998-01-22

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1997-10-23

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1997-07-24

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1997-04-17

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1997-01-23

1997-02-06

1997-02-10

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

1996-10-24

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1996-07-25

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1996-04-18

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1996-01-25

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1995-10-26

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1995-07-20

1995-08-08

1995-08-10

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

1995-04-20

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

GRC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Gorman-Rupp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GRC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Diversified Machinery

Gorman-Rupp-(GRC)-engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pumps and related fluid control equipment worldwide. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is based in Mansfield, Ohio.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

X