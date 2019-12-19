This table allows you to know how fast CRH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-09-05 $0.21858 2019-03-14 $0.584364 2018-09-06 $0.22881 2018-03-09 $0.581208 2017-09-07 $0.22247 2017-03-09 $0.505012 2016-09-07 $0.207514 2016-03-10 $0.500852 2015-09-09 $0.198523 2015-03-05 $0.490864 2014-08-27 $0.233914 2014-03-05 $0.605132 2013-08-28 $0.254874 2013-03-06 $0.5698 2012-08-22 $0.239723 2012-03-07 $0.558316 2011-08-24 $0.255873 2011-03-09 $0.62722 2010-09-01 $0.255485 2010-03-10 $0.557832 2009-09-02 $0.27084 2009-03-11 $0.658436 2008-09-04 $0.25981 2008-03-12 $0.73924 2007-09-07 $0.28846 2007-03-14 $0.52086 2006-09-08 $0.172152 2006-03-15 $0.3539235 2005-09-07 $0.130905 2005-03-09 $0.2998242 2004-09-08 $0.1236768 2004-03-10 $0.2347802 2003-09-10 $0.0933816 2003-03-12 $0.2059182 2002-09-11 $0.0748795 2002-03-13 $0.1465425 2001-09-12 $0.0600817 2001-03-14 $0.1493114