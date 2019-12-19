Best Dividend Stocks
Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Stock Dividend Data

Get CRH DARS™ Rating

CRH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

182,786

Open Price

$39.62

Day's Range

$39.45 - $39.67

Previous Close

$39.82

52 week low / high

$24.62 - $40.44

Percent off 52 week high

-2.30%

CRH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CRH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CRH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CRH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.21858

2019-03-14

$0.584364

2018-09-06

$0.22881

2018-03-09

$0.581208

2017-09-07

$0.22247

2017-03-09

$0.505012

2016-09-07

$0.207514

2016-03-10

$0.500852

2015-09-09

$0.198523

2015-03-05

$0.490864

2014-08-27

$0.233914

2014-03-05

$0.605132

2013-08-28

$0.254874

2013-03-06

$0.5698

2012-08-22

$0.239723

2012-03-07

$0.558316

2011-08-24

$0.255873

2011-03-09

$0.62722

2010-09-01

$0.255485

2010-03-10

$0.557832

2009-09-02

$0.27084

2009-03-11

$0.658436

2008-09-04

$0.25981

2008-03-12

$0.73924

2007-09-07

$0.28846

2007-03-14

$0.52086

2006-09-08

$0.172152

2006-03-15

$0.3539235

2005-09-07

$0.130905

2005-03-09

$0.2998242

2004-09-08

$0.1236768

2004-03-10

$0.2347802

2003-09-10

$0.0933816

2003-03-12

$0.2059182

2002-09-11

$0.0748795

2002-03-13

$0.1465425

2001-09-12

$0.0600817

2001-03-14

$0.1493114

CRH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CRH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CRH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CRH Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CRH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-14.86%

-46.03%

3years

CRH

CRH

CRH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CRH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

CRH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2186

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5844

Unknown

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2288

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5812

Unknown

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2225

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5050

Unknown

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2075

Unknown

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5009

Unknown

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1985

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4909

Unknown

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2339

Unknown

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6051

Unknown

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2549

Unknown

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5698

Unknown

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2397

Unknown

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5583

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2559

Unknown

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6272

Unknown

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2555

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5578

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2708

Unknown

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6584

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2598

Unknown

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7392

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2885

Unknown

2007-09-07

2007-09-11

2007-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5209

Unknown

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1722

Unknown

2006-09-08

2006-09-12

2006-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3539

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1309

Unknown

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2998

Unknown

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1237

Unknown

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2348

Unknown

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0934

Unknown

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2059

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0749

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1465

Unknown

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0601

Unknown

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1493

Unknown

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CRH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Cement

No company description available.

X