Orbital ATK Inc

Stock

OA

Price as of:

$134.5 +0.66 +0.49%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

i
Orbital ATK Inc(OA) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Orbital ATK Inc by scrolling below.
Orbital ATK Inc (OA)

OA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $8.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OA DARS™ Rating

OA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$134.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,365,300

Open Price

$134.49

Day's Range

$134.47 - $134.51

Previous Close

$133.84

52 week low / high

$95.84 - $134.59

Percent off 52 week high

-0.07%

OA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

OA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OA

Metric

OA Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

OA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

OA

News
OA

Research
OA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for OA

OA

Dividend History

There are no payout history for OA

OA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Orbital ATK Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK) - this company supplies aerospace and defense products to the United States government agencies, and its prime contractors and subcontractors. The company also supplies ammunition and related accessories to law enforcement agencies and commercial customers. Its Armament Systems segment offers military ammunition and gun systems; commercial products, such as ammunition for the sport hunting/sport enthusiast market, reloading equipment, gun care products, targets and traps, rifle scopes and mounts, and binoculars; energetic products, including warheads and bomb fills, propellants for tank ammunition and tactical rocket motors, and guided advanced tactical rocket systems; integrated weapon systems comprising medium-caliber chain guns and ammunition suites; small caliber ammunitions; and tactical systems. The company's Mission Systems segment provides aerospace structures consisting of composite aircraft components, wing skins and nacelles, stringers and frames, and containment cases; advanced weapons, including precision fire weapons and missiles, large-caliber ammunition, and advanced anti-radiation guided missiles; integrated systems comprising missile warning systems and special-mission aircrafts; and tactical propulsion and controls, such as tactical rocket motors, fuzes, warheads and precision fire weapons, large-caliber ammunition, and missile components. Alliant Techsystems' Space Systems segment manufactures rocket motor systems for human and cargo launch vehicles, conventional and strategic missiles, missile defense interceptors, small and micro-satellites, satellite components, structures and subsystems, lightweight space deployables, and solar arrays, as well as provides engineering and technical services. It operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

