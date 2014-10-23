Best Dividend Stocks
Honeywell

Stock

HON

Price as of:

$175.37 +0.73 +0.42%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Honeywell (HON)

HON

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.06%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$3.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

44.23%

EPS $8.14

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get HON DARS™ Rating

HON

Daily Snapshot

Price

$175.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

603,746

Open Price

$175.01

Day's Range

$174.49 - $175.45

Previous Close

$174.64

52 week low / high

$123.48 - $183.12

Percent off 52 week high

-4.23%

HON

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HON has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HON's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

HON

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HON’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.9

2019-08-15

$0.82

2019-05-23

$0.82

2019-02-21

$0.82

2018-11-15

$0.82

2018-08-16

$0.745

2018-05-17

$0.745

2018-02-22

$0.745

2017-11-16

$0.745

2017-08-16

$0.665

2017-05-17

$0.665

2017-02-22

$0.665

2016-11-16

$0.665

2016-08-17

$0.595

2016-05-17

$0.595

2016-02-23

$0.595

2015-11-17

$0.595

2015-08-18

$0.5175

2015-05-19

$0.5175

2015-02-24

$0.5175

2014-11-18

$0.5175

2014-08-19

$0.45

2014-05-20

$0.45

2014-02-25

$0.45

2013-11-19

$0.45

2013-08-16

$0.41

2013-05-16

$0.41

2013-02-21

$0.41

2012-11-16

$0.41

2012-08-16

$0.3725

2012-05-16

$0.3725

2012-02-23

$0.3725

2011-11-16

$0.3725

2011-08-17

$0.3325

2011-05-18

$0.3325

2011-02-16

$0.3325

2010-11-17

$0.3025

2010-08-18

$0.3025

2010-05-18

$0.3025

2010-02-17

$0.3025

2009-11-18

$0.3025

2009-08-18

$0.3025

2009-05-18

$0.3025

2009-02-18

$0.3025

2008-11-18

$0.275

2008-08-18

$0.275

2008-05-16

$0.275

2008-02-25

$0.275

2007-11-16

$0.25

2007-08-16

$0.25

2007-05-16

$0.25

2007-02-23

$0.25

2006-11-16

$0.226875

2006-08-16

$0.226875

2006-05-17

$0.226875

2006-02-23

$0.226875

2005-11-16

$0.20625

2005-08-17

$0.20625

2005-05-18

$0.20625

2005-02-16

$0.20625

2004-11-17

$0.1875

2004-08-18

$0.1875

2004-05-18

$0.1875

2004-02-18

$0.1875

2003-11-18

$0.1875

2003-08-18

$0.1875

2003-05-16

$0.1875

2003-02-18

$0.1875

2002-11-18

$0.1875

2002-08-16

$0.1875

2002-05-16

$0.1875

2002-02-15

$0.1875

2001-11-16

$0.1875

2001-08-16

$0.1875

2001-07-05

$0.1875

2001-02-15

$0.1875

2000-11-16

$0.1875

2000-08-16

$0.1875

2000-05-17

$0.1875

2000-02-16

$0.1875

1999-11-23

$0.29

1999-11-17

$0.17

1999-08-25

$0.29

1999-08-18

$0.17

1999-05-26

$0.29

1999-05-18

$0.17

1999-02-24

$0.29

1999-02-17

$0.17

1998-11-24

$0.29

1998-11-18

$0.15

1998-08-26

$0.28

1998-08-18

$0.15

1998-05-27

$0.28

1998-05-18

$0.15

1998-02-25

$0.28

1998-02-18

$0.15

1997-11-25

$0.28

1997-11-18

$0.13

1997-08-27

$0.27

1997-08-19

$0.26

1997-05-28

$0.27

1997-05-16

$0.26

1997-02-26

$0.27

1997-02-19

$0.26

1996-11-26

$0.27

1996-11-15

$0.225

1996-08-28

$0.27

1996-08-15

$0.225

1996-05-29

$0.26

1996-05-16

$0.225

1996-02-28

$0.26

1996-02-15

$0.225

1995-11-29

$0.26

1995-11-15

$0.195

1995-08-23

$0.25

1995-08-16

$0.195

1995-05-22

$0.25

1995-05-15

$0.195

HON's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HON

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HON

Metric

HON Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HON

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.69%

17.84%

8years

HON

News
HON

Research
HON

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HON

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HON

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9000

2019-09-27

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-07-26

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-04-29

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8200

2018-09-28

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7450

2018-07-27

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7450

2018-04-23

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7450

2018-02-08

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7450

2017-09-29

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2017-07-28

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2017-04-24

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2017-02-09

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6650

2016-10-28

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-07-29

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-04-25

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2016-02-12

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2015-10-30

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2015-07-31

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2015-04-27

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2015-02-12

2015-02-24

2015-02-26

2015-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5175

2014-10-31

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-07-25

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-04-28

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2014-02-13

2014-02-25

2014-02-27

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2013-10-22

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-07-26

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-04-22

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-02-14

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2012-10-26

2012-11-16

2012-11-20

2012-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2012-07-25

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2012-04-23

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2012-02-16

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2011-10-28

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2011-07-29

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2011-04-25

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2011-02-10

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2010-10-29

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2010-07-30

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2010-04-26

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2010-02-11

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2009-10-30

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2009-07-31

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2009-04-27

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2009-02-12

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-10-31

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-07-25

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-04-28

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-02-14

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-10-26

2007-11-16

2007-11-20

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-07-27

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-04-23

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-02-15

2007-02-23

2007-02-27

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2269

2006-10-27

2006-11-16

2006-11-20

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2269

2006-07-28

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2269

2006-04-24

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2269

2006-02-16

2006-02-23

2006-02-27

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

2005-10-28

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

2005-07-29

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

2005-04-25

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2063

2004-12-10

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-10-29

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-07-30

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-04-26

2004-05-18

2004-05-20

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-02-05

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-10-31

2003-11-18

2003-11-20

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-07-25

2003-08-18

2003-08-20

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-04-28

2003-05-16

2003-05-20

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2003-02-06

2003-02-18

2003-02-20

2003-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-10-25

2002-11-18

2002-11-20

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-07-29

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-04-26

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2002-02-07

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-10-26

2001-11-16

2001-11-20

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-07-20

2001-08-16

2001-08-20

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-04-27

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2001-01-26

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-10-20

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-07-21

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-05-01

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2000-01-27

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1999-11-08

1999-11-23

1999-11-19

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-10-22

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-07-23

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1999-06-15

1999-08-25

1999-08-27

1999-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-04-26

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1999-04-20

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1999-02-16

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-02-04

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-10-30

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1998-10-20

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-07-24

1998-08-18

1998-08-20

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-07-21

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-04-27

1998-05-18

1998-05-20

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-04-21

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1998-02-17

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-01-28

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1997-10-31

1997-11-18

1997-11-20

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1997-10-21

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-07-23

1997-08-19

1997-08-21

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-07-15

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-04-28

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-04-15

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-02-18

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-02-06

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1996-10-25

1996-11-15

1996-11-19

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-10-15

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1996-07-19

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-07-16

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1996-04-22

1996-05-16

1996-05-20

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-04-16

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1996-02-20

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1996-02-06

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-10-27

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1995-10-17

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-07-21

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-07-18

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-04-24

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-04-18

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

HON

HON

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Products And Services

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a technology and manufacturing company. The company offers many products and services including aerospace products and services, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings, homes and industry, turbochargers, automotive products, specialty chemicals, and electronic and advanced materials. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

