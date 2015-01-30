Best Dividend Stocks
Raytheon Co.

Stock

RTN

Price as of:

$219.87 +2.47 +1.14%

Industry

Aerospace Defense Major Diversified

/ Dividend Stocks / Industrial Goods / Aerospace Defense Major Diversified /

Raytheon Co. (RTN)

RTN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.73%

industrial-goods Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.77

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

31.73%

EPS $11.88

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RTN DARS™ Rating

RTN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$219.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,475,300

Open Price

$217.45

Day's Range

$217.01 - $221.26

Previous Close

$217.4

52 week low / high

$144.27 - $221.26

Percent off 52 week high

-0.63%

RTN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.9425

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 07

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.9425

2019-11-13

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-30

Regular

Trade RTN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

RTN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RTN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-07

$0.9425

2019-10-08

$0.9425

2019-07-09

$0.9425

2019-04-09

$0.9425

2018-12-31

$0.8675

2018-10-09

$0.8675

2018-07-10

$0.8675

2018-04-10

$0.8675

2018-01-02

$0.7975

2017-10-11

$0.7975

2017-06-30

$0.7975

2017-04-10

$0.7975

2016-12-30

$0.7325

2016-10-03

$0.7325

2016-07-01

$0.7325

2016-04-04

$0.7325

2016-01-04

$0.67

2015-10-05

$0.67

2015-06-29

$0.67

2015-03-30

$0.67

2015-01-05

$0.605

2014-09-29

$0.605

2014-06-30

$0.605

2014-03-31

$0.605

2013-12-30

$0.55

2013-09-30

$0.55

2013-07-01

$0.55

2013-04-01

$0.55

2012-12-28

$0.5

2012-10-01

$0.5

2012-07-02

$0.5

2012-04-02

$0.5

2011-12-30

$0.43

2011-10-03

$0.43

2011-07-01

$0.43

2011-04-04

$0.43

2011-01-03

$0.375

2010-10-01

$0.375

2010-07-01

$0.375

2010-04-01

$0.375

2009-12-30

$0.31

2009-10-02

$0.31

2009-07-02

$0.31

2009-04-03

$0.31

2008-12-30

$0.28

2008-10-03

$0.28

2008-07-08

$0.28

2008-03-28

$0.28

2007-12-31

$0.255

2007-09-28

$0.255

2007-06-29

$0.255

2007-03-30

$0.255

2006-12-29

$0.24

2006-10-02

$0.24

2006-07-13

$0.24

2006-04-07

$0.24

2005-12-29

$0.22

2005-09-29

$0.22

2005-06-30

$0.22

2005-03-31

$0.22

2004-12-22

$0.2

2004-09-30

$0.2

2004-07-02

$0.2

2004-04-01

$0.2

2003-12-30

$0.2

2003-10-02

$0.2

2003-07-02

$0.2

2003-04-03

$0.2

2002-12-30

$0.2

2002-10-03

$0.2

2002-07-03

$0.2

2002-04-04

$0.2

2001-12-28

$0.2

2001-10-03

$0.2

2001-07-05

$0.2

1997-10-02

$4.0

1997-07-02

$4.0

1997-04-03

$4.0

1997-01-02

$4.0

1996-10-03

$4.0

1996-07-03

$4.0

1996-04-03

$4.0

1996-01-04

$3.75

1995-10-04

$3.75

1995-07-06

$7.5

RTN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RTN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RTN

Metric

RTN Rank

Industrial Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

RTN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.55%

-11.66%

14years

RTN

News
RTN

Research
RTN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RTN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1997

1996

1995

RTN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9425

2019-11-13

2020-01-07

2020-01-08

2020-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9425

2019-09-26

2019-10-08

2019-10-09

2019-11-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9425

2019-05-30

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9425

2019-03-20

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8675

2018-11-14

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8675

2018-09-27

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8675

2018-05-31

2018-07-10

2018-07-11

2018-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8675

2018-03-21

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7975

2017-11-15

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7975

2017-09-28

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7975

2017-05-25

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7975

2017-03-29

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2016-11-16

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

2017-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2016-09-22

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2016-05-26

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2016-03-23

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-11-18

2016-01-04

2016-01-06

2016-02-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-07-23

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-05-28

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-08-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-03-18

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2014-11-19

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-02-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2014-07-23

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2014-05-29

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2014-03-19

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-11-20

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-02-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-07-24

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-05-30

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2013-03-20

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-11-14

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-02-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-09-19

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-05-31

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-03-21

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-11-16

2011-12-30

2012-01-04

2012-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-09-22

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-05-26

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-03-23

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-12-07

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-09-23

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-05-27

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-03-24

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-12-09

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-09-24

2009-10-02

2009-10-06

2009-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-05-28

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-03-25

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-12-10

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-09-25

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

2008-11-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-06-27

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2007-12-12

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2007-09-18

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2007-06-21

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2007-03-21

2007-03-30

2007-04-03

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-12-13

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-09-22

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-06-30

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-03-30

2006-04-07

2006-04-11

2006-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-12-14

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-09-22

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-06-22

2005-06-30

2005-07-05

2005-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-03-23

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-12-15

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

2004-10-04

2004-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-06-23

2004-07-02

2004-07-07

2004-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-03-24

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-12-17

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-09-24

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-06-25

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-08-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-03-28

2003-04-03

2003-04-07

2003-05-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-12-18

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

Unknown

2002-10-03

2002-10-07

2002-11-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-06-26

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-08-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-03-27

2002-04-04

2002-04-08

2002-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-12-19

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-09-26

2001-10-03

2001-10-08

2001-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-06-27

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1997-09-24

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1997-06-25

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1997-03-26

1997-04-03

1997-04-07

1997-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1996-12-28

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-01-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1996-09-25

1996-10-03

1996-10-07

1996-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1996-06-26

1996-07-03

1996-07-08

1996-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.0000

1996-03-27

1996-04-03

1996-04-08

1996-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7500

1995-12-19

1996-01-04

1996-01-08

1996-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3.7500

1995-09-27

1995-10-04

1995-10-09

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$7.5000

1995-06-28

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

RTN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Raytheon Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

RTN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Industrial Goods

Industry: Aerospace Defense Major Diversified

Raytheon Company (RTN) is a defense contractor specializing in technology based products and systems.It serves both domestic and international customers in defense, homeland security, and government markets. The company operates in six segments, Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence and Information Systems, Missile Systems, Network Centric Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Technical Services. Raytheon was founded in 1922, changed its name to its current form in 1959, and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

