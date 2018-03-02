Best Dividend Stocks
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA ADR Sponsored Repstg Shs

Stock

FMS

Price as of:

$36.14 +0.41 +1.15%

Industry

Specialized Health Services

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Specialized Health Services /

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA ADR Sponsored Repstg Shs (FMS)

FMS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.26%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.45

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

19.08%

EPS $2.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FMS DARS™ Rating

FMS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

188,900

Open Price

$35.92

Day's Range

$35.88 - $36.18

Previous Close

$35.73

52 week low / high

$30.99 - $42.75

Percent off 52 week high

-15.46%

FMS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FMS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FMS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-17

$0.450194

2018-05-21

$0.426587

2017-05-11

$0.370436

2016-05-10

$0.312726

2015-05-15

$0.298033

2014-05-13

$0.368079

2013-05-14

$0.333703

2012-05-08

$0.313426

2011-05-10

$0.3262855

2010-05-07

$0.2677985

2009-05-05

$0.2796295

2008-05-16

$0.324495

2007-05-11

$0.239935

2006-05-05

$0.206338

2005-05-20

$0.18501

2004-05-25

$0.163675

2003-05-20

$0.14446

2002-05-20

$0.1026

2001-05-21

$0.0812

FMS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FMS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMS

Metric

FMS Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FMS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.91%

5.53%

3years

FMS

News
FMS

Research
FMS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

FMS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4502

Unknown

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4266

Unknown

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3704

Unknown

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3127

Unknown

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2980

Unknown

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3681

Unknown

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3337

Unknown

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3134

Unknown

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3263

Unknown

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2678

Unknown

2010-05-07

2010-05-11

2010-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2796

Unknown

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

2009-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3245

Unknown

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2399

Unknown

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2063

Unknown

2006-05-05

2006-05-09

2006-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1850

Unknown

2005-05-20

2005-05-24

2005-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1637

Unknown

2004-05-25

2004-05-27

2004-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1445

Unknown

2003-05-20

2003-05-22

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1026

Unknown

2002-05-20

2002-05-22

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0812

Unknown

2001-05-21

2001-05-23

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

FMS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Specialized Health Services

No company description available.

