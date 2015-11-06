Best Dividend Stocks
Utah Medical Products Inc.

Stock

UTMD

Price as of:

$108.08 -0.61 -0.56%

Industry

Medical Instruments And Supplies

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)

UTMD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.05%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

29.71%

EPS $3.77

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UTMD DARS™ Rating

UTMD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$108.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

22,500

Open Price

$108.85

Day's Range

$102.49 - $109.44

Previous Close

$108.69

52 week low / high

$73.98 - $112.26

Percent off 52 week high

-3.72%

UTMD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UTMD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UTMD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UTMD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.28

2019-09-12

$0.275

2019-06-13

$0.275

2019-03-14

$0.275

2018-12-13

$0.275

2018-09-13

$0.27

2018-06-14

$0.27

2018-03-15

$0.27

2017-12-14

$0.27

2017-09-14

$0.265

2017-06-14

$0.265

2017-03-15

$0.265

2016-12-14

$0.265

2016-09-14

$0.26

2016-06-15

$0.26

2016-03-16

$0.26

2015-12-14

$0.26

2015-09-16

$0.255

2015-06-17

$0.255

2015-03-16

$0.255

2014-12-12

$0.255

2014-09-16

$0.25

2014-06-16

$0.25

2014-03-14

$0.25

2013-12-12

$0.25

2013-09-12

$0.245

2013-06-12

$0.245

2013-03-15

$0.245

2012-12-11

$0.245

2012-09-12

$0.24

2012-06-13

$0.24

2012-03-15

$0.24

2011-12-12

$0.24

2011-09-14

$0.235

2011-06-15

$0.235

2011-03-16

$0.235

2010-09-14

$0.235

2010-06-11

$0.235

2010-03-10

$0.235

2009-12-14

$0.235

2009-09-14

$0.23

2009-06-12

$0.23

2009-03-11

$0.23

2008-12-12

$0.23

2008-09-11

$0.225

2008-06-12

$0.225

2008-03-12

$0.225

2007-12-12

$0.225

2007-09-12

$0.22

2007-06-13

$0.22

2007-03-13

$0.22

2006-12-12

$0.21

2006-09-13

$0.2

2006-06-14

$0.19

2006-03-14

$0.18

2005-12-14

$0.17

2005-09-14

$0.155

2005-06-15

$0.155

2005-03-14

$0.15

2004-12-14

$0.15

2004-09-14

$0.15

2004-06-14

$0.15

1993-04-27

$0.0193

UTMD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UTMD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UTMD

Metric

UTMD Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UTMD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.34%

3.23%

8years

UTMD

UTMD

UTMD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UTMD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

1993

UTMD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-11-05

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-08-08

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-05-07

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-02-12

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-10-30

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-07-31

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-05-08

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-02-13

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-10-31

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-08-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-05-09

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-02-07

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2016-11-01

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-08-02

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-05-03

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-02-09

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-11-03

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-07-30

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-05-05

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-02-03

2015-03-16

2015-03-18

2015-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2014-11-04

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-31

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-06

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-02-11

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-29

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2013-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2013-07-30

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2013-05-07

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2013-02-12

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2012-11-08

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-07-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-05-08

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-02-07

2012-03-15

2012-03-19

2012-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-11-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2011-08-02

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2011-05-10

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2011-02-01

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-08-03

2010-09-14

2010-09-16

2010-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-04-29

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2010-02-02

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2009-11-03

2009-12-14

2009-12-16

2009-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-08-04

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-05-05

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-02-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-10-30

2008-12-12

2008-12-16

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-08-04

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-05-13

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2008-02-04

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2007-10-30

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-07-31

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-01-30

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-10-31

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2007-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2006-05-02

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-01-31

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2005-11-01

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-08-02

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-05-11

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-02-03

2005-03-14

2005-03-16

2005-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-10-26

2004-12-14

2004-12-16

2005-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-02

2004-09-14

2004-09-16

2004-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-05-10

2004-06-14

2004-06-16

2004-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0193

1993-04-17

1993-04-27

1993-05-03

1993-05-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UTMD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Utah Medical Products Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UTMD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Instruments And Supplies

Utah Medical Products, Inc.- (UTMD)-produces and markets medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Midvale, Utah.

Market data

X