This table allows you to know how fast UTMD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.28 2019-09-12 $0.275 2019-06-13 $0.275 2019-03-14 $0.275 2018-12-13 $0.275 2018-09-13 $0.27 2018-06-14 $0.27 2018-03-15 $0.27 2017-12-14 $0.27 2017-09-14 $0.265 2017-06-14 $0.265 2017-03-15 $0.265 2016-12-14 $0.265 2016-09-14 $0.26 2016-06-15 $0.26 2016-03-16 $0.26 2015-12-14 $0.26 2015-09-16 $0.255 2015-06-17 $0.255 2015-03-16 $0.255 2014-12-12 $0.255 2014-09-16 $0.25 2014-06-16 $0.25 2014-03-14 $0.25 2013-12-12 $0.25 2013-09-12 $0.245 2013-06-12 $0.245 2013-03-15 $0.245 2012-12-11 $0.245 2012-09-12 $0.24 2012-06-13 $0.24 2012-03-15 $0.24 2011-12-12 $0.24 2011-09-14 $0.235 2011-06-15 $0.235 2011-03-16 $0.235 2010-09-14 $0.235 2010-06-11 $0.235 2010-03-10 $0.235 2009-12-14 $0.235 2009-09-14 $0.23 2009-06-12 $0.23 2009-03-11 $0.23 2008-12-12 $0.23 2008-09-11 $0.225 2008-06-12 $0.225 2008-03-12 $0.225 2007-12-12 $0.225 2007-09-12 $0.22 2007-06-13 $0.22 2007-03-13 $0.22 2006-12-12 $0.21 2006-09-13 $0.2 2006-06-14 $0.19 2006-03-14 $0.18 2005-12-14 $0.17 2005-09-14 $0.155 2005-06-15 $0.155 2005-03-14 $0.15 2004-12-14 $0.15 2004-09-14 $0.15 2004-06-14 $0.15 1993-04-27 $0.0193