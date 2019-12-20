Best Dividend Stocks
CONMED Corporation

Stock

CNMD

Price as of:

$110.31 -0.7 -0.63%

Industry

Medical Appliances And Equipment

/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Medical Appliances And Equipment /

CONMED Corporation (CNMD)

CNMD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.72%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

30.35%

EPS $2.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CNMD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$110.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

240,100

Open Price

$111.17

Day's Range

$110.08 - $111.17

Previous Close

$111.01

52 week low / high

$56.9 - $116.81

Percent off 52 week high

-5.56%

CNMD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CNMD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

CNMD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CNMD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.2

2019-09-12

$0.2

2019-06-13

$0.2

2019-03-14

$0.2

2018-12-13

$0.2

2018-09-13

$0.2

2018-06-14

$0.2

2018-03-14

$0.2

2017-12-14

$0.2

2017-09-14

$0.2

2017-06-13

$0.2

2017-03-13

$0.2

2016-12-13

$0.2

2016-09-13

$0.2

2016-06-13

$0.2

2016-03-11

$0.2

2015-12-11

$0.2

2015-09-11

$0.2

2015-06-11

$0.2

2015-03-12

$0.2

2014-12-11

$0.2

2014-09-11

$0.2

2014-06-12

$0.2

2014-03-13

$0.2

2013-12-12

$0.2

2013-09-12

$0.15

2013-06-13

$0.15

2013-03-13

$0.15

2012-12-13

$0.15

2012-09-12

$0.15

2012-06-13

$0.15

2012-03-13

$0.15

CNMD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CNMD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CNMD

Metric

CNMD Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CNMD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CNMD

CNMD

CNMD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CNMD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

CNMD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-11-21

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-08-02

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-22

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-26

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-11-08

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-14

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-24

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-11-27

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-08-29

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-05-24

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-02-28

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-11-21

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-08-25

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-05-25

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-02-23

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-11-16

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-08-24

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-05-29

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-25

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-11-18

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-08-25

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-05-23

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-02-27

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-10-28

2013-12-12

2013-12-16

2014-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-08-27

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-24

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-12-03

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-29

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-22

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-29

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CNMD

CNMD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Medical Appliances And Equipment

This company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The company's products serve the clinical areas of arthroscopy, powered surgical instruments, electrosurgery, cardiac monitoring disposables, endosurgery, and endoscopic technologies. It offers arthroscopy products, including powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bioabsorbable implants and related disposable products, and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments used to perform orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures; and electrosurgery products comprising pencils, active electrodes, ground pads, generators, coagulation systems, and smoke evacuation systems. The companys patient care products comprise a line of vital signs and cardiac monitoring products, including pulse oximetry equipment and sensors, ECG electrodes and cables, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and blood pressure cuffs; surgical suction instruments and tubing products; and IV products used in critical care areas. It also provides endosurgical products, such as clip appliers and laparoscopic instruments; and cutting trocars, suction/irrigation accessories, laparoscopic scissors, dissectors and graspers, active electrodes, insufflation needles, and linear cutters and staplers. In addition, the company offers endoscopic technology products comprising forceps, accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and pulmonary disorders. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in various specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

X