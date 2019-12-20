This company provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures and monitoring. The company's products serve the clinical areas of arthroscopy, powered surgical instruments, electrosurgery, cardiac monitoring disposables, endosurgery, and endoscopic technologies. It offers arthroscopy products, including powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bioabsorbable implants and related disposable products, and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments used to perform orthopedic, arthroscopic, and other surgical procedures; and electrosurgery products comprising pencils, active electrodes, ground pads, generators, coagulation systems, and smoke evacuation systems. The companys patient care products comprise a line of vital signs and cardiac monitoring products, including pulse oximetry equipment and sensors, ECG electrodes and cables, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and blood pressure cuffs; surgical suction instruments and tubing products; and IV products used in critical care areas. It also provides endosurgical products, such as clip appliers and laparoscopic instruments; and cutting trocars, suction/irrigation accessories, laparoscopic scissors, dissectors and graspers, active electrodes, insufflation needles, and linear cutters and staplers. In addition, the company offers endoscopic technology products comprising forceps, accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and pulmonary disorders. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in various specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.