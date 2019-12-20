Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Grifols, S.A. - American Depositary Shares

Stock

GRFS

Price as of:

$22.82 -0.37 -1.6%

Industry

Drugs Generic

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drugs Generic /

Grifols, S.A. - American Depositary Shares (GRFS)

GRFS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.46%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.34

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.40%

EPS $1.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GRFS DARS™ Rating

GRFS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,506,900

Open Price

$23.18

Day's Range

$22.76 - $23.18

Previous Close

$23.19

52 week low / high

$17.42 - $23.6

Percent off 52 week high

-3.31%

GRFS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GRFS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GRFS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GRFS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GRFS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.169716

2019-06-07

$0.132983

2018-11-30

$0.174591

2018-06-01

$0.193147

2017-12-01

$0.162513

2017-05-30

$0.122458

2016-12-05

$0.154852

2016-06-02

$0.113268

2015-12-10

$0.154868

2015-06-08

$0.1657955

2014-12-04

$0.122231

2014-06-05

$0.098827

GRFS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GRFS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GRFS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GRFS Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

GRFS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.18%

-7.70%

2years

GRFS

News
GRFS

Research
GRFS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GRFS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GRFS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1697

Unknown

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1330

Unknown

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1746

Unknown

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1931

Unknown

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1625

Unknown

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1225

Unknown

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1549

Unknown

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2016-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1133

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1549

Unknown

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1658

Unknown

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1222

Unknown

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0988

Unknown

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

GRFS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drugs Generic

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X