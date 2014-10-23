Best Dividend Stocks
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Stock

TEVA

Price as of:

$7.9 +0.62 +8.28%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Other

/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Other /

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

TEVA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.46

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TEVA DARS™ Rating

TEVA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.9

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,855,308

Open Price

$8.1

Day's Range

$7.81 - $8.11

Previous Close

$7.49

52 week low / high

$6.07 - $16.31

Percent off 52 week high

-50.28%

TEVA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TEVA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TEVA

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
TEVA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TEVA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-11-27

$0.07225

2017-08-25

$0.07225

2017-06-01

$0.289

2017-02-28

$0.289

2016-12-01

$0.289

2016-08-18

$0.289

2016-05-20

$0.289

2016-02-25

$0.289

2015-11-13

$0.289

2015-08-18

$0.289

2015-05-15

$0.289

2015-02-17

$0.293636

2014-11-13

$0.269593

2014-08-19

$0.291112

2014-05-16

$0.29777

2014-02-20

$0.293019

2013-11-18

$0.277541

2013-08-16

$0.273656

2013-05-16

$0.268249

2013-02-19

$0.266857

2012-11-13

$0.202399

2012-08-13

$0.208281

2012-05-17

$0.196027

2012-02-23

$0.197212

2011-11-09

$0.171904

2011-08-04

$0.196304

2011-05-19

$0.199925

2011-02-10

$0.216813

2010-11-08

$0.173008

2010-08-02

$0.166994

2010-05-10

$0.163153

2010-02-19

$0.164033

2009-11-06

$0.125431

2009-08-03

$0.124804

2009-05-08

$0.120261

2009-02-23

$0.111992

2008-11-07

$0.09309

2008-08-01

$0.10421

2008-05-13

$0.11255

2008-02-15

$0.10174

2007-11-02

$0.084

2007-08-10

$0.08015

2007-05-10

$0.0833

2007-02-16

$0.07866

2006-11-10

$0.06569

2006-08-11

$0.06434

2006-05-12

$0.06257

2006-03-06

$0.06072

2005-11-10

$0.05188

2005-08-11

$0.05431

TEVA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TEVA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TEVA

Metric

TEVA Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TEVA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

0%

0years

TEVA

TEVA

TEVA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TEVA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

TEVA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0723

Unknown

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0723

Unknown

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2890

Unknown

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2936

Unknown

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2696

Unknown

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2911

Unknown

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2978

Unknown

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2930

Unknown

2014-02-20

2014-02-24

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

Unknown

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2737

Unknown

2013-08-16

2013-08-20

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2682

Unknown

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2669

Unknown

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2024

Unknown

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2083

Unknown

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1960

Unknown

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1972

Unknown

2012-02-23

2012-02-27

2012-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1719

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

Unknown

2011-08-04

2011-08-03

2011-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1999

Unknown

2011-05-19

2011-05-23

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2168

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

Unknown

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

Unknown

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1632

Unknown

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

Unknown

2010-02-19

2010-02-23

2010-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1254

Unknown

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1248

Unknown

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

Unknown

2009-05-08

2009-05-12

2009-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

Unknown

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0931

Unknown

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1042

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1126

Unknown

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1017

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-20

2008-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0840

Unknown

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0802

Unknown

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

Unknown

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0787

Unknown

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0657

Unknown

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0643

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

Unknown

2006-05-12

2006-05-16

2006-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0607

Unknown

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0519

Unknown

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0543

Unknown

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

TEVA

TEVA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Other

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) is an Israeli global pharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets generic drugs in all treatment categories. Its principal branded pharmaceutical products include Copaxone, Provigil, Nuvigil, Azilect, and Plan B One-Step. Teva is among the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world and is the world's leading generic pharmaceutical company. The firm is based out of Petah Tikva, Israel and was founded in 1901.

