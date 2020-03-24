Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Stock

TAK

Price as of:

$13.72 +0.38 +2.85%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Healthcare / Drug Manufacturers Major /

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

TAK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

healthcare Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.43

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TAK DARS™ Rating

TAK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,070

Open Price

$13.72

Day's Range

$13.72 - $13.72

Previous Close

$13.34

52 week low / high

$12.43 - $21.38

Percent off 52 week high

-35.83%

TAK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TAK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TAK

Compare TAK to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Healthcare Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TAK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TAK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TAK

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TAK Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TAK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

2years

TAK

News
TAK

Research
TAK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TAK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TAK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4111

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4172

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3955

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4064

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3995

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3989

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3924

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4371

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3653

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3653

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3783

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4437

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4370

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4571

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5460

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5638

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5786

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5558

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5332

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TAK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X