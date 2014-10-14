Best Dividend Stocks
Novartis

Stock

NVS

Price as of:

$94.87 +0.58 +0.62%

Industry

Drug Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Novartis (NVS)

Novartis (NVS)

NVS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.97%

healthcare Average 0.00%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.84

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

35.61%

EPS $5.17

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

NVS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,624,700

Open Price

$95.01

Day's Range

$94.7 - $95.07

Previous Close

$94.29

52 week low / high

$72.19 - $95.07

Percent off 52 week high

-0.21%

NVS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NVS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

NVS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NVS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-04

$1.842184

2018-03-06

$2.936451

2017-03-01

$2.717759

2016-02-24

$2.717946

2015-03-02

$2.665947

2014-02-27

$2.759789

2013-02-26

$2.42647

2012-02-27

$2.482145

2011-02-24

$2.36336

2010-03-02

$1.948359

2009-02-24

$1.714383

2008-02-26

$1.537471

2007-03-06

$1.096517

NVS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NVS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NVS

Metric

NVS Rank

Healthcare Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NVS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.16%

-37.26%

1years

NVS

NVS

NVS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NVS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

NVS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.8422

Unknown

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.9365

Unknown

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-04-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.7178

Unknown

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-04-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.7179

Unknown

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6659

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-04-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.7598

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4265

Unknown

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4821

Unknown

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.3634

Unknown

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9484

Unknown

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

2010-04-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7144

Unknown

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-04-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.5375

Unknown

2008-02-26

2008-02-28

2008-04-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0965

Unknown

2007-03-06

2007-03-08

2007-04-10

Income

Regular

Annual

NVS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Novartis on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NVS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Healthcare

Industry: Drug Manufacturers Major

Novartis AG (NVS) is a healthcare solutions provider that offers medicines, preventive vaccines and diagnostic tools, generic pharmaceuticals, and consumer health products around the globe. It operates in four segments: pharmaceuticals, vaccines and diagnostics, sandoz, and consumer health. Novartis was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

