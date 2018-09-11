Atrion Corp
Compare ATRI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
ATRI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ATRI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ATRI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
13.73%
|
48.72%
|
108.63%
|
339.39%
|
0%
|
16
Trade ATRI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ATRI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ATRI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News
Altria Group and Gold Fields Ltd. Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
PetroChina Company Limited Increases Dividend by 38%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Find out securities going ex-dividend this week with increased payout.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Medical Equipment Devices
Additional Links:
Atrion Corp (ATRI) - This company manufactures, sells, and distributes products and components primarily for the medical and healthcare industry. It offers intravenous fluid delivery line for therapy procedures employed in anesthesia administration, intravenous fluid therapy, critical care, and oncology therapy. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$63.28
$6.04
10.552%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$22.99
$0.11
0.481%
$0.68
$0.68
-8.108%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$277.06
$4.60
1.688%
$0.30
-$0.01
-3.226%
$7.89
$0.66
9.129%
$327.36
$7.19
2.246%
