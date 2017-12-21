Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson
Compare JNJ to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
JNJ Payout Estimates
JNJ Payout History (Paid and Declared)
JNJ Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
5.93%
19.05%
35.87%
94.30%
588.07%
24
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
Johnson & Johnson and Chevron Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
The Market Wrap for August 14: A Few Big Missteps for the Market
Aaron Levitt
|
Stocks managed to have another volatile week, which was fitting of this year’s...
The Market Wrap For August 7: Stocks Move Higher on Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
Earnings news kept stocks moving higher to start off the month
Johnson & Johnson, SAP and Applied Materials Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Warning Signs for Dividend Investors
Brian Mathews
|
Just because a company is paying a very high dividend does not make...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Earn Dividend Income Every Week With This 12 Stock Portfolio
Sam Bourgi
|
Receiving steady dividend income is one of the best ways to generate returns...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Know Your Sectors and Industries
Sam Bourgi
|
A big part of investing in the financial markets is navigating the business...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top 10 Dividend Stocks That Offer No-Fee DRIPs
Sam Bourgi
|
These are 10 of the leading dividend stocks that offer no-fee DRIPs.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a holding company that researches, develops, and manufactures a diversified range of products in the healthcare field. The company has three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices and Diagnostics. JNJ was founded in 1887, and is based in New Brunswick, NJ. As a consumer-facing company, JNJ is widely affected by the general economic environment. Other factors include government policy regarding regulation, challenges inherent in new product development, such as patents and regulatory approval, and trends towards health care cost containment. Johnson & Johnson has been paying dividends since 1963, and has consistently increased them every year. Johnson & Johnson is a dividend aristocrat, and pays its dividend every quarter.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$8.10
-$0.76
-8.726%
$272.20
-$0.56
-0.205%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.12
-$0.06
-33.333%
$0.46
$0.21
84.000%
$6.71
-$0.54
-7.448%
$20.29
$0.29
1.450%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
-$0.01
-50.000%
$0.08
$0.00
0.000%
