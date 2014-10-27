GlaxoSmithKline PLC
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Compare GSK to Popular Dividend Stocks
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
GSK Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
GSK Payout History (Paid and Declared)
GSK Dividend Growth
Trade GSK using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GSK’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GSK’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global healthcare group. The company focuses on the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. GSK was founded in 1999, and is based in the UK. In April 2014, GSK sold its cancer-drug business to Novartis for $14.5 billion and acquired Novartis’s vaccines business for $7.1 billion, along with creating a new consumer health business by operating a joint venture. GSK operates in a highly competitive business, and relies on patent protection and market exclusivity for its products to achieve high levels of profitability. GSK’s success is also dependent on its ability to continuously develop new pharmaceutical products. GSK has been paying a dividend since 2001 and has been increasing it consistently since 2009, which is when it last cut its payout. GSK pays its dividends quarterly.
