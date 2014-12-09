AstraZeneca
Compare AZN to Popular Dividend Stocks
AZN Payout Estimates
AZN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
AZN Dividend Growth
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
The Market Wrap for September 11: A Short Yet Bumpy Week
Aaron Levitt
|
In the end, stocks whipsawed through much of the shortened week.
Visa, Walmart and Exxon Mobil Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Healthcare Stocks Offer Plenty of Growth & Income Potential
Aaron Levitt
|
Healthcare stocks deserve a prominent place in your portfolio.
The Market Wrap for March 1: Déjà Vu – The Fed & China Are Back on Top
Aaron Levitt
|
It’s beginning to feel a bit old hat as many of the previous...
Research
Dividend University
Tax Inversion & How Big Companies Save Millions in Taxes
Jared Cummans
|
This article examines how big corporations use tax loopholes to save money.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
AstraZeneca (AZN) is a biopharmaceutical company. AZN works in six different areas in healthcare, including Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Infection, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Respiratory and Inflammation, where it discovers, develops and commercializes prescription medicine. The company was founded in 1992, and is based in London, England. AstraZeneca is largely affected by the success of its research and development efforts. As well, AstraZeneca is reliant on patent protection for its products to protect profit margins. AstraZeneca has been paying dividends since 1995, and last cut its dividend in 2013. AstraZeneca pays its dividends semi-annually.
Related Companies
