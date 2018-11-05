Allergan
AGN Payout Estimates
AGN Payout History (Paid and Declared)
AGN Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.78%
|
0%
|
1380.00%
|
1380.00%
|
428.57%
|
1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Health Care
Industry: Biotech Pharma
Additional Links:
Allergan- (AGN)-the company is a multi-specialty healthcare company, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics(Botox), medical dermatological , breast aesthetics, obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty markets worldwide. Allergan, Inc. has strategic research collaboration agreements with ExonHit Therapeutics S.A. and Syntaxin. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
