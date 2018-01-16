Orchid Island Capital Inc
Orchid Island Capital Inc
Compare ORC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
ORC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
ORC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
ORC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-10.28%
|
-42.86%
|
-55.56%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade ORC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading ORC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading ORC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Trending: CVS Health Struggles After Aetna Acquisition
Iuri Struta
|
CVS Health is first in the trends list this week as the pharmacy...
News
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Decreases Dividend by 31.58%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout
News
Colony NorthStar Inc Sees a 59% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
Every day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
Orchid Island Capital Inc Sees a 21% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
Every day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) is a financial services company which focuses on residential mortgage-backed securities. ORC is managed by Bimini Capital Management, Inc. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, FL.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$20.78
$20.78
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$7.15
$7.15
2.811%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.35
$0.00
0.000%
$0.73
-$0.03
-3.947%
$20.93
-$0.07
-0.333%
$38.51
$0.71
1.878%
$0.00
0.000%
