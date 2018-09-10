Global Payments
News
Coca Cola, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
Merck & Company Leads 358 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Merck & Company, Inc. Leads 235 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Coca-Cola Company Leads 431 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Here are 431 securities going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, September 7th.
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
Global Payments- (GPN)-is a leading provider of electronic transaction processing services for consumers, merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government agencies, gaming establishments, and multi-national corporations located throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Global Payments offers a comprehensive line of processing solutions for credit and debit cards, business-to-business purchasing cards, gift cards, electronic check conversion and check guarantee, verification and recovery including electronic check services, as well as terminal management. The company also provides consumer money transfer services from the U.S. and Europe to destinations in Latin America, Morocco, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) operates independently of NDCHealth Corp. as of January 31, 2001.
