Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial
Compare COF to Popular Dividend Stocks
COF Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
COF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
COF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
33.33%
|
204.76%
|
1400.00%
|
0
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
The Market Wrap for August 2: Powell Delivers…Sort Of
Aaron Levitt
|
The last few weeks of trading led up to this week’s delivery of...
News
The Market Wrap For January 25: Earnings Remain Mixed
Aaron Levitt
|
Despite the shortened trading week, investors continue to be on edge when it...
News
Intel Corporation Leads 120 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 120 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, July 30th.
News
Exxon Mobil Corporation Leads 190 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 190 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 07.
Research
Trump's Victory
How Will Financial Stocks Be Affected by Donald Trump's Win?
Aaron Levitt
|
How will financial stocks be affected by Donald Trump's win?
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Financial Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Financial Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
Capital One Financial- (COF)-provides various financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer loans, commercial and consumer deposit account services, commercial credit cards, treasury management services, trust services, and other banking related products, such as insurance, brokerage services, merchant services, and investment banking, as well as provides money market and certificate of deposit accounts through Internet channels. Capital One Financial Corporation also offers consumer credit and debit card products; telephone banking services; and global financial services, including small business lending, installment loans, home loans, healthcare finance, and other consumer financial services, as well as involves in financing for the purchase of new and used vehicles, and the refinancing of existing motor vehicle loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.97
-$0.21
-0.947%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.02
-100.000%
$0.70
$0.00
0.000%
$0.21
$0.21
0.000%
$0.55
-$0.02
-3.509%
$1.15
$0.00
0.000%
$25.02
$0.00
0.000%
$8.97
$0.04
0.448%
