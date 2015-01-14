American Capital Agency
American Capital Agency
Compare AGNC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
AGNC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
AGNC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
AGNC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
-7.41%
-13.04%
-23.37%
-61.17%
0%
1
Trade AGNC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading AGNC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading AGNC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
AGNC Investment Corp. and Broadmark Realty Capital Cut Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with a decreased payout.
AGNC Investment Corp. Cuts Dividend by 25% Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Shauvik Haldar
Read ahead to learn more about the dividend cut.
Lower Interest Rates Require a Different Dividend Playbook
Aaron Levitt
The Fed is now officially lowering rates for the first time in roughly...
Lowe's Companies Inc. Leads 35 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Specialty Finance
Additional Links:
American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) which earns its income primarily from investing on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities. These investments include residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, where interest rates paid to AGNC are guaranteed from government agencies. AGNC was founded in 2008 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$21.97
-$0.21
-0.947%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.02
-100.000%
$0.70
$0.00
0.000%
$0.21
$0.21
0.000%
$0.55
-$0.02
-3.509%
$1.15
$0.00
0.000%
$25.02
$0.00
0.000%
$8.97
$0.04
0.448%
