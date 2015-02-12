Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Compare MHLD to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
MHLD Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MHLD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MHLD Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
-100.00%
|
0%
|
0
Trade MHLD using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MHLD’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MHLD’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Insurance
Additional Links:
Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) - This company . provides reinsurance business solutions to the property and casualty industry in the United States and Europe. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in May 2007 and is based is Hamilton, Bermuda.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$166.05
-$3.65
-2.151%
$2.35
$2.35
0.000%
$31.00
$1.72
6.700%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$6.15
-$0.14
-2.226%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$3.92
-$0.03
-0.759%
$0.03
$0.01
50.000%
$17.15
-$0.55
-3.107%
