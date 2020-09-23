Norwood Financial Corp.
Norwood Financial Corp.
Compare NWFL to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
NWFL Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
NWFL Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NWFL Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.09%
|
-22.58%
|
-20.00%
|
-11.11%
|
157.14%
|
1
Trade NWFL using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading NWFL’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading NWFL’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
This company operates as the holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various financial services to consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in Pennsylvania. The companys deposit products include interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. Its loan products comprise mortgage loans to finance principal residences, as well as second home dwellings; indirect dealer financing of automobiles (new and used), boats, and recreational vehicles; commercial loans, including lines of credit, revolving credit products, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; and construction loans for commercial construction and single-family residences, as well as land loans and consumer loans. The company also offers other services, such as cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, real estate settlement, Internet banking, and credit services; and engages in annuity and mutual fund sales, as well as discount brokerage activities. As of July 25, 2012, it operated 16 offices in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna counties in Pennsylvania. The company operates approximately 16 automated teller machines in its branch locations. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
