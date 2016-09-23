First of Long Island Corp
First of Long Island Corp
Compare FLIC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
FLIC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
FLIC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
FLIC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
46.81%
|
26.22%
|
94.06%
|
104.28%
|
1452.50%
|
13
Trade FLIC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading FLIC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading FLIC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Masco Corp. Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
We present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week. The...
News
Lockheed Martin Stands Out From 108 Stocks That Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Lockheed Martin Among Firms that Increased Dividends
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
First of Long Island (FLIC)- provides commercial banking services primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, as well as in Manhattan. As of December 31, 2006, the bank had a main office located in Glen Head, New York; 9 other full service offices in Greenvale, Huntington, Locust Valley, Merrick, Northport, Old Brookville, Rockville Centre, Roslyn Heights, Woodbury; 14 commercial banking offices in Bohemia, Deer Park, Farmingdale, Garden City, Great Neck, Hauppauge, Hicksville, Manhattan, Mineola, New Hyde Park, Valley Stream; and 2 select service banking centers in Lake Success, Smithtown. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Glen Head, New York.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.66
$0.66
-15.385%
$14.33
$0.33
2.357%
$45.00
$45.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$13.91
-$0.29
-2.042%
$0.55
-$0.15
-21.429%
$31.50
-$0.49
-1.532%
$2.05
$0.02
0.985%
$15.39
$0.05
0.326%
