Deutsche Bank
Compare DB to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|3.8
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.4
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DB Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DB Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
-6.18%
0%
-87.96%
-82.37%
0%
0
Trade DB using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading DB’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading DB’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for July 12: A Lesson In Give & Take
Aaron Levitt
At this point, investors should be used to volatility.
News
The Market Wrap For September 30th: Cal-Maine Cracks
Aaron Levitt
Concerns over Europe produces hiccups amidst positive GDP and consumer confidence news
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for June 19
Rupert Hadlow
Today's Upgrades and Downgrades for notable dividend-paying stocks.
News
5 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Friday, May 22
Jeff Valks
There are 5 stocks of note going ex-dividend on Friday, May 22. We've...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Deutsche Bank (DB) - this company provides investment, financial, and related products and services worldwide. The company's Corporate and Investment Bank division engages in the origination, sale, financing, structuring, and trading of fixed income, equity, equity-linked, convertible bond, foreign exchange, and commodities products to large and medium-sized corporations; financial institutions; and sovereign, public sector, and multinational organizations. It also provides advisory, and equity and debt financing and structuring services to corporate and financial institutional clients. In addition, this division delivers commercial banking products and services to corporate clients and financial institutions; and engages in real estate business. The company's Private Clients and Asset Management division offers mutual funds and structured products; manages real estate and infrastructure investments and private equity funds; provides advisory and portfolio management services to insurers and re-insurers; and provides investment solutions to non-insurance institutional clients. This division also offers a range of banking products and services, including current accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, property and home financing, and mortgages and construction finance. In addition, it offers payments, account, and asset and liability management services. This division primarily serves retail and small corporate customers, as well as affluent and wealthy clients, and retail and institutional clients. The company's Corporate Investments division's principal investment activities include private equity and venture capital investments, private equity fund investments, corporate real estate investments, a minority stake in Deutsche Postbank AG, credit exposures, and other non-strategic investments. As of December 31, 2009, it operated 1,964 branches in 72 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$43.08
-$2.46
-5.402%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$41.50
$0.00
0.000%
$9.20
$0.00
0.000%
$15.74
$0.44
2.876%
$1.80
$1.80
-13.876%
$2.75
$2.75
3.403%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$17.75
$0.00
0.000%
$10.75
$0.00
0.000%
