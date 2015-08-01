Columbia Banking Systems, Inc.
Columbia Banking Systems, Inc.
COLB Payout Estimates
COLB Payout History (Paid and Declared)
COLB Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
12.00%
|
45.45%
|
107.41%
|
1500.00%
|
0%
|
1
5 Financial Small Cap Stocks That Pay Dividends
Ani G
|
A small cap company is defined as a company that has a market...
News
Stock News: 10 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Monday-Friday, August 3-7
Abhishek Gupte
|
For your investment benefit, we highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div August 3-7
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Columbia Banking System- (COLB)-Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank. With the 2007 acquisitions of Mountain Bank Holding Company and Town Center Bancorp and the 2008 internal merger of its subsidiary, Bank of Astoria, into Columbia Bank, Columbia Banking System has 55 banking offices in Pierce, King, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston and Whatcom counties in Washington State, and Clackamas, Clatsop, Tillamook and Multnomah counties in Oregon. Included in Columbia Bank are former branches of Mt. Rainier National Bank, doing business as Mt. Rainier Bank, with 7 branches in King and Pierce counties. Columbia Bank does business under the Bank of Astoria name at the Bank of Astoria's former branches located in Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside and Cannon Beach in Clatsop County and in Manzanita in Tillamook County.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.66
$0.66
-15.385%
$14.33
$0.33
2.357%
$45.00
$45.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$13.91
-$0.29
-2.042%
$0.55
-$0.15
-21.429%
$31.50
-$0.49
-1.532%
$2.05
$0.02
0.985%
$15.39
$0.05
0.326%
