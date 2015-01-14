Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Compare CM to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
CM Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CM Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CM Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
5.04%
16.63%
19.13%
37.77%
429.01%
1
Trade CM using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CM’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CM’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Danaher, Medtronic and General Electric Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Danaher, Total SA and Mondelez Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Comcast Corporation Increases Dividend by 10.53%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with a increased payout .
News
Danaher Corporation Leads 209 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
5 Canadian Companies That Have Paid a Dividend for Over 100 Years
Sam Bourgi
|
Canada’s top five banks have paid a dividend for more than 100 years...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) is a global financial institution. It provides various financial products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three business units: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Wholesale Banking. Retail and Business Banking provides financial products, advice and services , as well as telephone banking, online and mobile banking. Wealth Management comprises asset management, retail brokerage and private wealth management businesses. Wholesale Banking provides credit, capital markets, investment banking, merchant banking and research products and services. CIBC was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.66
$0.66
-15.385%
$14.33
$0.33
2.357%
$45.00
$45.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$13.91
-$0.29
-2.042%
$0.55
-$0.15
-21.429%
$31.50
-$0.49
-1.532%
$2.05
$0.02
0.985%
$15.39
$0.05
0.326%
