Community Bank
Compare CBU to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
CBU Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CBU Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CBU Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
9.72%
|
25.40%
|
36.21%
|
79.55%
|
229.17%
|
10
Trade CBU using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CBU’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CBU’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Altria Group and Gold Fields Ltd. Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
PetroChina Company Limited Increases Dividend by 38%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Find out securities going ex-dividend this week with increased payout.
News
UnitedHealth Group Inc. Leads 200 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 200 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, June 11.
News
Altria Group Increases Dividend by 8%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Community Bank- (CBU)-is based in DeWitt, N.Y., with approximately $4.7 billion in assets and over 140 customer facilities across Upstate New York, where it operates as Community Bank, N.A., and Northeastern Pennsylvania, where it is known as First Liberty Bank & Trust. Its other subsidiaries include: BPAS, an employee benefits administration and consulting firm with offices in Upstate New York, Pittsburgh, and Houston; the CBNA Insurance Agency, with offices in Tupper Lake, Plattsburgh, and Heuvelton, N.Y.; Community Investment Services, a broker-dealer delivering financial products throughout the company's branch network; and Nottingham Advisors, a wealth management and advisory firm with offices in Buffalo, N.Y., and North Palm Beach, Fla.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.66
$0.66
-15.385%
$14.33
$0.33
2.357%
$45.00
$45.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$13.91
-$0.29
-2.042%
$0.55
-$0.15
-21.429%
$31.50
-$0.49
-1.532%
$2.05
$0.02
0.985%
$15.39
$0.05
0.326%
