BOK Financial
Compare BOKF to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|3.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|3.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|3.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BOKF Payout Estimates
|
BOKF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BOKF Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
5.79%
|
16.18%
|
24.07%
|
112.70%
|
0%
|
14
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
Charles Schwab Corp. Increases Dividend by 30%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Each day, companies across the globe announce upcoming dividend payouts.
News
American Electric Power Company Increases Dividend by 5%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week.
News
What If the Big Banks Were Broken up?
Evan Cooper
|
Contributing Editor Evan Cooper discusses how breaking up the big banks will affect...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
BOK Financial- (BOKF)-is a regional financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. Holdings include Bank of Albuquerque, N.A., Bank of Arizona, N.A., Bank of Arkansas, N.A., Bank of Oklahoma, N.A., Bank of Texas, N.A., Bank of Kansas City, N.A., Colorado State Bank & Trust, N.A., BOSC, Inc., the TransFund electronic funds network and Southwest Trust Company, N.A.. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.51
-18.959%
$104.00
$0.50
0.483%
$9.13
$0.66
7.792%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$27.55
-$0.62
-2.201%
$4.75
$4.75
6.639%
$16.52
$0.49
3.057%
BOKF Payout History (Paid and Declared)
