Bank Of South Carolina Corp
Compare BKSC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BKSC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BKSC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BKSC Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
75.56%
46.30%
51.92%
146.88%
190.44%
1
Trade BKSC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BKSC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BKSC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Name
|Ex-Div Date
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_text
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_text
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend by 12%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends last week
News
Lockheed Martin Stands Out From 108 Stocks That Increased Dividends
Ani G
|
Lockheed Martin Among Firms that Increased Dividends
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Bank of South Carolina Corp (BKSC)-provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley in South Carolina. As of March 31, 2007, it operated four locations in Charleston, Summerville, and Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.
Related Companies
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.60
$0.00
0.000%
$140.02
-$14.98
-9.665%
$2.31
-$0.01
-0.431%
$12.46
-$0.01
-0.080%
$19.60
$0.43
2.243%
$23.31
-$0.11
-0.470%
$11.35
$0.04
0.354%
$0.18
$0.00
0.000%
$20.92
$0.22
1.063%
