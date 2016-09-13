Bank of America
Compare BAC to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
BAC Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BAC Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
BAC Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
22.22%
|
164.00%
|
450.00%
|
1550.00%
|
-28.65%
|
4
Trade BAC using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BAC’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BAC’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
NVIDIA, Home Depot and Bank of America Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Are Bank Dividends Safe?
Aaron Levitt
|
When mega-bank Wells Fargo recently cut its dividend, bank investors were certainly put...
News
The Market Wrap for July 17: Continued Volatility as Earnings Season Starts
Aaron Levitt
|
All in all, the week continued the volatile pattern we’ve seen since the...
News
Trending: Frontline Hikes Dividend as Oil Tanker Revenues Surge
Iuri Struta
|
Oil storage provider Frontline Ltd. is the most trending stock in this edition.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Implications of COVID-19 on Banking Stocks
Aaron Levitt
|
Thanks to the COVID-19 crisis, banks have been hit on a variety of...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Dividend History of the Financials Sector
Sam Bourgi
|
When it comes to investing in stocks, no sector quite compares to financials.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
What Are ADR Dividend Stocks?
Sam Bourgi
|
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are growing in popularity as investors increasingly set their...
If Hillary Clinton Wins
How Will Financial Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Aaron Levitt
|
How Will Financial Stocks Be Affected If Hillary Clinton Wins?
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Financials
Industry: Banking
Additional Links:
Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is an American multinational banking and financial services company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. It is one of the Big Four banks in the US, along with Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JP Morgan Chase. Bank of America provides services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, corporations and Governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. Its business segments include Deposits, Card Services, Consumer Real Estate Services, Global Commercial Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and Global Wealth & Investment Management. With the purchase of Merrill Lynch in 2008, Bank of America became a major player in wealth management and investment banking. The company can trace its history back to 1764 but was established as it is known today in 1998. Bank of America's stock price is largely affected by financial markets, as well as interest rates. BAC is still facing repercussions over the financial crisis, as it attempts to settle the case of subpar mortgages with the Justice Department. Since 1998, Bank of America has consistently paid a dividend, however, after the financial crisis in 2008, the dividend was cut to $0.01 every quarter and remains that way.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$11.60
$0.00
0.000%
$140.02
-$14.98
-9.665%
$2.31
-$0.01
-0.431%
$12.46
-$0.01
-0.080%
$19.60
$0.43
2.243%
$23.31
-$0.11
-0.470%
$11.35
$0.04
0.354%
$0.18
$0.00
0.000%
$20.92
$0.22
1.063%
