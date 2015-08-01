Best Dividend Stocks
First Niagara Financial

Stock

FNFG

Price as of:

$10.18 -0.02 -0.2%

Industry

Savings And Loans

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
First Niagara Financial(FNFG) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for First Niagara Financial by scrolling below.
First Niagara Financial (FNFG)

FNFG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.85

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FNFG DARS™ Rating

FNFG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

86,808,891

Open Price

$10.11

Day's Range

$10.11 - $10.34

Previous Close

$10.2

52 week low / high

$8.54 - $11.22

Percent off 52 week high

-9.27%

FNFG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNFG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FNFG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNFG

Metric

FNFG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FNFG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

FNFG

News
FNFG

Research
FNFG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNFG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for FNFG

FNFG

Dividend History

There are no payout history for FNFG

FNFG

Investor Resources

Learn more about First Niagara Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FNFG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

First Niagara Financial- (FNFG)-through its wholly owned subsidiary First Niagara Bank, has assets of $9.1 billion and deposits of $6.2 billion. First Niagara Bank is a full-service, community-focused bank that provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 115 branches and four Regional Market Centers across Upstate New York.

