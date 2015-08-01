Best Dividend Stocks
Columbia Banking Systems, Inc.

Stock

COLB

Price as of:

$41.28 +0.2 +0.49%

Industry

Savings And Loans

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Savings And Loans /

Columbia Banking Systems, Inc. (COLB)

COLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.74%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

43.58%

EPS $2.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get COLB DARS™ Rating

COLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$41.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,427,400

Open Price

$41.0

Day's Range

$40.55 - $41.4

Previous Close

$41.08

52 week low / high

$30.65 - $41.4

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

COLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade COLB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
COLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COLB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-05

$0.28

2019-08-06

$0.28

2019-05-07

$0.28

2019-02-05

$0.28

2018-11-06

$0.26

2018-08-07

$0.26

2018-05-08

$0.26

2018-02-06

$0.22

2017-10-30

$0.22

2017-08-07

$0.22

2017-05-08

$0.22

2017-02-06

$0.22

2016-11-07

$0.2

2016-08-08

$0.2

2016-05-09

$0.19

2016-02-08

$0.18

2015-11-06

$0.18

2015-08-03

$0.18

2015-05-04

$0.18

2015-02-09

$0.16

2014-10-29

$0.16

2014-08-04

$0.14

2014-05-05

$0.12

2014-02-03

$0.12

2013-11-04

$0.11

2013-08-05

$0.1

2013-05-06

$0.1

2013-02-04

$0.1

2012-11-05

$0.09

2012-08-06

$0.09

2012-05-07

$0.08

2012-02-06

$0.08

2011-11-07

$0.08

2011-08-08

$0.06

2011-05-09

$0.05

2011-02-15

$0.03

2010-11-08

$0.01

2010-08-09

$0.01

2010-05-10

$0.01

2010-02-08

$0.01

2009-11-09

$0.01

2009-08-03

$0.01

2009-05-04

$0.01

2009-02-09

$0.04

2008-11-03

$0.07

2008-08-04

$0.17

2008-05-05

$0.17

2008-02-04

$0.17

2007-11-05

$0.17

2007-08-06

$0.17

2007-05-07

$0.17

2007-02-05

$0.15

2006-11-06

$0.15

2006-08-07

$0.15

2006-05-08

$0.14

2006-02-06

$0.13

2005-11-07

$0.12

2005-08-08

$0.11

2005-05-10

$0.09

2005-02-07

$0.07

2004-11-08

$0.07

2004-08-09

$0.07

2004-05-10

$0.07

2004-02-09

$0.05

2003-11-03

$0.05

2003-08-05

$0.05

2003-05-05

$0.05

COLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
COLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COLB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

COLB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

COLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.30%

12.00%

8years

COLB

News
COLB

Research
COLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

COLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-10-24

2019-11-05

2019-11-06

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-07-25

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-04-25

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-01-24

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-10-25

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-07-26

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-04-26

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-01-25

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-10-19

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-07-27

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-04-26

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-01-26

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-10-27

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-07-28

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-04-27

2016-05-09

2016-05-11

2016-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-01-28

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-10-29

2015-11-06

2015-11-11

2015-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-23

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-22

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2015-01-29

2015-02-09

2015-02-11

2015-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-23

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-07-23

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-23

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-23

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-10-24

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-25

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-24

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-24

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-25

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-07-26

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-04-25

2012-05-07

2012-05-09

2012-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-01-26

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-10-27

2011-11-07

2011-11-09

2011-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2011-07-28

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-04-27

2011-05-09

2011-05-11

2011-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-02-04

2011-02-15

2011-02-17

2011-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-10-28

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-07-29

2010-08-09

2010-08-11

2010-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-04-28

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-01-28

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-10-29

2009-11-09

2009-11-12

2009-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-07-23

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-04-22

2009-05-04

2009-05-06

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-01-29

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-10-23

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-07-24

2008-08-04

2008-08-06

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-04-23

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-01-24

2008-02-04

2008-02-06

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-10-25

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-07-26

2007-08-06

2007-08-08

2007-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-04-25

2007-05-07

2007-05-09

2007-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-01-25

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-10-26

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-07-27

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-04-26

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-01-26

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-10-27

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2005-07-28

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-04-27

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-01-27

2005-02-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-10-28

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-07-28

2004-08-09

2004-08-11

2004-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-04-28

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-01-29

2004-02-09

2004-02-11

2004-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-10-23

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-07-24

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-04-23

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

COLB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Columbia Banking Systems, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

COLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

Columbia Banking System- (COLB)-Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank. With the 2007 acquisitions of Mountain Bank Holding Company and Town Center Bancorp and the 2008 internal merger of its subsidiary, Bank of Astoria, into Columbia Bank, Columbia Banking System has 55 banking offices in Pierce, King, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston and Whatcom counties in Washington State, and Clackamas, Clatsop, Tillamook and Multnomah counties in Oregon. Included in Columbia Bank are former branches of Mt. Rainier National Bank, doing business as Mt. Rainier Bank, with 7 branches in King and Pierce counties. Columbia Bank does business under the Bank of Astoria name at the Bank of Astoria's former branches located in Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside and Cannon Beach in Clatsop County and in Manzanita in Tillamook County.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

