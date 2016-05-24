Best Dividend Stocks
Meta Financial Group

Stock

CASH

Price as of:

$35.15 -0.58 -1.62%

Industry

Savings And Loans

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.56%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

8.03%

EPS $2.49

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CASH DARS™ Rating

CASH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,222

Open Price

$35.83

Day's Range

$35.04 - $35.83

Previous Close

$35.73

52 week low / high

$17.84 - $36.06

Percent off 52 week high

-2.52%

CASH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CASH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CASH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CASH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.05

2019-09-09

$0.05

2019-06-07

$0.05

2019-03-08

$0.05

2018-12-10

$0.05

2018-09-06

$0.05

2018-06-08

$0.043333333333333335

2018-03-09

$0.043333333333333335

2017-12-07

$0.043333333333333335

2017-09-07

$0.043333333333333335

2017-06-05

$0.043333333333333335

2017-03-03

$0.043333333333333335

2016-12-06

$0.043333333333333335

2016-09-01

$0.043333333333333335

2016-06-03

$0.043333333333333335

2016-03-04

$0.043333333333333335

2015-12-04

$0.043333333333333335

2015-09-02

$0.043333333333333335

2015-06-04

$0.043333333333333335

2015-03-05

$0.043333333333333335

2014-12-04

$0.043333333333333335

2014-09-04

$0.043333333333333335

2014-06-05

$0.043333333333333335

2014-03-06

$0.043333333333333335

2013-12-06

$0.043333333333333335

2013-09-06

$0.043333333333333335

2013-06-07

$0.043333333333333335

2013-03-08

$0.043333333333333335

2012-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2012-09-06

$0.043333333333333335

2012-06-07

$0.043333333333333335

2012-03-08

$0.043333333333333335

2011-12-08

$0.043333333333333335

2011-09-08

$0.043333333333333335

2011-06-09

$0.043333333333333335

2011-03-10

$0.043333333333333335

2010-12-09

$0.043333333333333335

2010-09-09

$0.043333333333333335

2010-06-10

$0.043333333333333335

2010-03-11

$0.043333333333333335

2009-12-10

$0.043333333333333335

2009-09-10

$0.043333333333333335

2009-06-11

$0.043333333333333335

2009-03-12

$0.043333333333333335

2008-12-11

$0.043333333333333335

2008-09-11

$0.043333333333333335

2008-06-12

$0.043333333333333335

2008-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

2007-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2007-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

2007-06-13

$0.043333333333333335

2007-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

2006-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2006-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

2006-06-13

$0.043333333333333335

2006-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

2005-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2005-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

2005-06-13

$0.043333333333333335

2005-03-11

$0.043333333333333335

2004-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2004-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

2004-06-14

$0.043333333333333335

2004-03-11

$0.043333333333333335

2003-12-11

$0.043333333333333335

2003-09-11

$0.043333333333333335

2003-06-11

$0.043333333333333335

2003-03-12

$0.043333333333333335

2002-12-11

$0.043333333333333335

2002-09-11

$0.043333333333333335

2002-06-12

$0.043333333333333335

2002-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

2001-12-12

$0.043333333333333335

2001-09-12

$0.043333333333333335

2001-06-13

$0.043333333333333335

2001-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

2000-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

2000-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

2000-06-13

$0.043333333333333335

2000-03-13

$0.043333333333333335

1999-12-13

$0.043333333333333335

1999-09-13

$0.043333333333333335

1999-06-11

$0.043333333333333335

1999-03-11

$0.043333333333333335

1998-12-11

$0.043333333333333335

1998-09-11

$0.04

1998-06-11

$0.04

1998-03-12

$0.04

1997-12-11

$0.04

1997-09-11

$0.03

1997-06-12

$0.03

1997-03-12

$0.03

1996-12-12

$0.03

1996-09-12

$0.024444444444444446

1996-06-12

$0.024444444444444446

1996-03-13

$0.024444444444444446

1995-12-13

$0.024444444444444446

1995-09-13

$0.016666666666666666

1995-06-13

$0.016666666666666666

1994-12-09

$0.003711111111111111

CASH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CASH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CASH

Metric

CASH Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CASH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.89%

7.14%

1years

CASH

News
CASH

Research
CASH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CASH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

CASH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-20

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2020-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-08-28

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-05-29

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-27

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-11-27

2018-12-10

2018-12-11

2019-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-08-28

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2018-05-30

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2018-02-27

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2017-11-28

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2018-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2017-08-29

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2017-05-23

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2017-02-28

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2016-11-29

2016-12-06

2016-12-08

2017-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2016-08-23

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2016-05-24

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

2016-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2016-02-22

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2015-11-25

2015-12-04

2015-12-08

2016-01-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2015-08-24

2015-09-02

2015-09-07

2015-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2015-05-27

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2015-02-23

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2014-11-24

2014-12-04

2014-12-08

2015-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2014-08-26

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2014-05-27

2014-06-05

2014-06-09

2014-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2014-02-25

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2013-11-26

2013-12-06

2013-12-10

2014-01-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2013-08-27

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2013-05-28

2013-06-07

2013-06-11

2013-07-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2013-02-25

2013-03-08

2013-03-12

2013-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2012-12-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2013-01-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2012-08-27

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2012-05-29

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2012-02-28

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2011-11-30

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2011-08-23

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2011-05-24

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2011-03-02

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2010-11-23

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2010-08-30

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2010-05-25

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2010-02-22

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2009-11-23

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2009-08-27

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2009-05-26

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2009-02-23

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2008-10-27

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2008-08-25

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2008-05-27

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2008-02-12

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2007-11-30

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2007-08-27

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2007-05-29

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2007-02-26

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2006-11-27

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2006-08-28

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2006-05-22

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2005-11-28

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2005-09-02

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2005-05-23

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2005-02-25

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2004-11-22

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2004-08-23

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2004-05-24

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2004-02-23

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2003-11-24

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2003-08-25

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2003-05-28

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2003-02-24

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-11-25

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-08-26

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2002-02-25

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2001-11-26

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2001-08-27

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2001-05-30

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2001-02-26

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2000-11-27

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2000-08-28

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2000-05-22

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2000-02-28

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1999-11-30

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1999-08-30

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1999-05-24

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1999-02-22

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1998-11-23

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-08-24

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-05-28

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-02-24

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-11-24

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-08-25

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-05-27

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-02-24

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1996-11-25

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

1996-08-27

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

1996-05-28

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

1996-02-26

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

1995-11-27

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-08-28

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-05-24

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0037

1994-10-25

1994-12-09

1994-12-15

1995-01-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CASH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Meta Financial Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CASH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Savings And Loans

Meta Financial Group- (CASH)-operates as the holding company primarily for MetaBank that provides various financial services in Iowa and South Dakota. As of March 31, 2008, MetaBank operated 13 bank branches, including 4 in Sioux Falls and 1 in Brookings of South Dakota, and 2 in Storm Lake and 6 in Des Moines of Iowa. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Storm Lake, Iowa.

