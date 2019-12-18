This table allows you to know how fast LRET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.1556 2019-11-08 $0.0791 2019-10-10 $0.3114 2019-09-12 $0.1453 2019-08-09 $0.0662 2019-07-12 $0.3185 2019-06-11 $0.1283 2019-05-10 $0.0683 2019-04-11 $0.3115 2019-03-12 $0.1476 2019-02-11 $0.063 2019-01-11 $0.32 2018-12-13 $0.1383 2018-11-08 $0.0667 2018-10-11 $0.3161 2018-09-12 $0.1336 2018-08-09 $0.0721 2018-07-13 $0.3044 2018-06-11 $0.117 2018-05-10 $0.0668 2018-04-12 $0.2796 2018-03-12 $0.1282 2018-02-09 $0.0677 2018-01-12 $0.331 2017-12-12 $0.1436 2017-11-09 $0.0835 2017-10-12 $0.3054 2017-09-12 $0.1364 2017-08-09 $0.0842 2017-07-12 $0.308 2017-06-08 $0.1332 2017-05-10 $0.0912 2017-04-10 $0.3211 2017-03-09 $0.1226 2017-02-08 $0.0777 2017-01-11 $0.3055 2016-12-09 $0.1309 2016-11-08 $0.094 2016-10-11 $0.3116 2016-09-09 $0.1566 2016-08-10 $0.0878 2016-07-12 $0.295 2016-06-09 $0.1512 2016-05-11 $0.0831 2016-04-08 $0.2847 2016-03-09 $0.1208 2016-02-10 $0.0718 2016-01-11 $0.2968 2015-12-09 $0.1588 2015-11-09 $0.1127 2015-10-08 $0.2499 2015-09-10 $0.142 2015-08-10 $0.0712 2015-07-10 $0.2674 2015-06-10 $0.1364