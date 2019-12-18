Best Dividend Stocks
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN

Stock

LRET

Price as of:

$26.41 -0.53 -1.97%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET)

LRET

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.07%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.87

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LRET DARS™ Rating

LRET

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,400

Open Price

$26.66

Day's Range

$26.38 - $26.7

Previous Close

$26.94

52 week low / high

$18.85 - $30.64

Percent off 52 week high

-13.81%

LRET

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LRET has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LRET's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LRET

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LRET’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.1556

2019-11-08

$0.0791

2019-10-10

$0.3114

2019-09-12

$0.1453

2019-08-09

$0.0662

2019-07-12

$0.3185

2019-06-11

$0.1283

2019-05-10

$0.0683

2019-04-11

$0.3115

2019-03-12

$0.1476

2019-02-11

$0.063

2019-01-11

$0.32

2018-12-13

$0.1383

2018-11-08

$0.0667

2018-10-11

$0.3161

2018-09-12

$0.1336

2018-08-09

$0.0721

2018-07-13

$0.3044

2018-06-11

$0.117

2018-05-10

$0.0668

2018-04-12

$0.2796

2018-03-12

$0.1282

2018-02-09

$0.0677

2018-01-12

$0.331

2017-12-12

$0.1436

2017-11-09

$0.0835

2017-10-12

$0.3054

2017-09-12

$0.1364

2017-08-09

$0.0842

2017-07-12

$0.308

2017-06-08

$0.1332

2017-05-10

$0.0912

2017-04-10

$0.3211

2017-03-09

$0.1226

2017-02-08

$0.0777

2017-01-11

$0.3055

2016-12-09

$0.1309

2016-11-08

$0.094

2016-10-11

$0.3116

2016-09-09

$0.1566

2016-08-10

$0.0878

2016-07-12

$0.295

2016-06-09

$0.1512

2016-05-11

$0.0831

2016-04-08

$0.2847

2016-03-09

$0.1208

2016-02-10

$0.0718

2016-01-11

$0.2968

2015-12-09

$0.1588

2015-11-09

$0.1127

2015-10-08

$0.2499

2015-09-10

$0.142

2015-08-10

$0.0712

2015-07-10

$0.2674

2015-06-10

$0.1364

LRET's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LRET

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LRET

Metric

LRET Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LRET

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.60%

-7.63%

3years

LRET

News
LRET

Research
LRET

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LRET

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LRET

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1556

2019-12-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0791

2019-11-06

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3114

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1453

2019-09-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2019-08-06

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3185

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1283

2019-06-06

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2019-05-06

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3115

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1476

2019-03-06

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2019-02-06

2019-02-11

2019-02-12

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3200

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1383

2018-12-06

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2018-11-06

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3161

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1336

2018-09-06

2018-09-12

2018-09-13

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0721

2018-08-03

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3044

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2018-06-05

2018-06-11

2018-06-12

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2018-05-04

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2796

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1282

2018-03-06

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2018-02-07

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3310

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1436

2017-12-06

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0835

2017-11-03

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3054

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1364

2017-09-08

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0842

2017-08-03

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3080

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1332

2017-06-05

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2017-05-04

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3211

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1226

2017-03-03

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0777

2017-02-03

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3055

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1309

2016-12-02

2016-12-09

2016-12-13

2016-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2016-11-03

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3116

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1566

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0878

2016-08-03

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2950

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1512

2016-06-03

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2016-05-04

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2847

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2016-03-03

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0718

2016-02-03

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2968

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1588

2015-12-03

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2499

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1420

2015-09-03

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0712

2015-08-05

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2674

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1364

2015-06-04

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-22

Initial

Regular

Monthly

LRET

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

No company description available.

