This table allows you to know how fast KIM-PR-I’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-06-28 $0.375 2019-03-29 $0.375 2018-12-31 $0.375 2018-09-28 $0.375 2018-06-29 $0.375 2018-03-29 $0.375 2017-12-29 $0.375 2017-10-02 $0.375 2017-06-30 $0.375 2017-03-31 $0.375 2016-12-29 $0.375 2016-09-30 $0.375 2016-06-30 $0.375 2016-03-31 $0.375 2015-12-30 $0.375 2015-09-30 $0.375 2015-06-30 $0.375 2015-03-31 $0.375 2014-12-30 $0.375 2014-09-30 $0.375 2014-06-30 $0.375 2014-03-31 $0.375 2013-12-30 $0.375 2013-09-30 $0.375 2013-06-28 $0.375 2013-03-28 $0.375 2012-12-28 $0.375 2012-09-28 $0.375 2012-06-29 $0.479167