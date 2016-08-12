Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

General Growth Properties

Stock

GGP

Price as of:

$22.06 +0.13 +0.59%

Industry

Reit Retail

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
General Growth Properties(GGP) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for General Growth Properties by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Retail /

General Growth Properties (GGP)

GGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GGP DARS™ Rating

GGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

181,077,609

Open Price

$22.03

Day's Range

$21.83 - $22.29

Previous Close

$21.93

52 week low / high

$18.83 - $24.23

Percent off 52 week high

-8.96%

GGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GGP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-07-12

$0.22

2018-04-12

$0.22

2017-12-14

$0.22

2017-10-12

$0.22

2017-07-11

$0.22

2017-04-11

$0.22

2016-12-13

$0.22

2016-10-12

$0.2

2016-07-13

$0.19

2016-04-13

$0.19

2015-12-11

$0.19

2015-10-13

$0.18

2015-07-13

$0.17

2015-04-13

$0.17

2014-12-11

$0.17

2014-10-10

$0.16

2014-07-11

$0.15

2014-04-11

$0.15

2013-12-11

$0.14

2013-10-10

$0.13

2013-07-12

$0.12

2013-04-12

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.11

2012-10-11

$0.11

2012-07-12

$0.1

2012-04-12

$0.1

2011-12-28

$0.1

2011-10-12

$0.1

2011-07-13

$0.1

2011-04-13

$0.1

2010-12-28

$0.38

2009-12-23

$0.19

2008-07-15

$0.5

2008-04-14

$0.5

2008-01-15

$0.5

2007-10-15

$0.5

2007-07-13

$0.45

2007-04-12

$0.45

2007-01-12

$0.45

2006-10-13

$0.45

2006-07-13

$0.41

2006-04-11

$0.41

2006-01-12

$0.41

2005-10-14

$0.41

2005-07-13

$0.36

2005-04-13

$0.36

2005-01-12

$0.36

2004-10-13

$0.36

2004-07-13

$0.3

2004-04-13

$0.3

2004-01-13

$0.3

2003-10-10

$0.3

2003-07-02

$0.24

2003-04-01

$0.24

2003-01-02

$0.24

2002-10-02

$0.24

2002-07-02

$0.21666666666666667

2002-04-11

$0.21666666666666667

2002-01-10

$0.21666666666666667

2001-10-11

$0.21666666666666667

2001-07-03

$0.17666666666666667

2001-04-04

$0.17666666666666667

2001-01-03

$0.17666666666666667

2000-10-03

$0.17

2000-07-03

$0.17

2000-04-04

$0.17

2000-01-04

$0.17

1999-10-01

$0.16333333333333333

1999-06-30

$0.16333333333333333

1999-03-31

$0.16333333333333333

1999-01-04

$0.15666666666666668

1998-10-01

$0.15666666666666668

1998-07-13

$0.15666666666666668

1998-04-14

$0.15666666666666668

1997-12-26

$0.15

1997-10-10

$0.15

1997-07-11

$0.15

1997-04-11

$0.15

1996-12-27

$0.14333333333333334

1996-10-01

$0.14333333333333334

1996-07-02

$0.14333333333333334

1996-04-11

$0.14333333333333334

1995-12-27

$0.14333333333333334

1995-10-12

$0.13666666666666666

1995-07-19

$0.13666666666666666

1995-04-05

$0.0438

1993-08-02

$0.033133333333333334

GGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GGP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GGP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.23%

100.00%

7years

GGP

News
GGP

Research
GGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2018-05-03

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-02-07

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-10-31

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2018-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-08-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-05-01

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-01-30

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-10-31

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2017-01-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-08-01

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-05-02

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-02-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-11-02

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2016-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-09-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-05-21

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-02-19

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-11-14

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2015-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-08-12

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-15

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-26

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-10-28

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-07-29

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-13

2013-07-12

2013-07-16

2013-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-04

2013-04-12

2013-04-16

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-11-26

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-08-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-01

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-27

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-11-07

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-29

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-04-26

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-29

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2010-12-20

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-27

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-12-18

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2010-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-07-07

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-04-04

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2008-01-07

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-10-04

2007-10-15

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-07-05

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-04-05

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-01-05

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-10-06

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2006-07-05

2006-07-13

2006-07-17

2006-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2006-04-04

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2006-01-06

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2005-10-06

2005-10-14

2005-10-18

2005-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2005-07-05

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2005-04-04

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2005-01-07

2005-01-12

2005-01-17

2005-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2004-08-20

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-07-02

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-04-05

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-01-05

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-06-09

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

2003-04-03

2003-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-12-12

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2002-09-17

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2002-06-17

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2002-03-21

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-12-10

2002-01-10

2002-01-14

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2167

2001-09-20

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1767

2001-06-19

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1767

2001-03-21

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1767

2000-12-15

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-09-19

2000-10-03

2000-10-05

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-06-14

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-03-22

2000-04-04

2000-04-06

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-12-14

2000-01-04

2000-01-06

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1633

1999-09-22

1999-10-01

1999-10-05

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1633

1999-06-18

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1633

1999-03-18

1999-03-31

1999-04-05

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

1998-12-17

1999-01-04

1999-01-06

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

1998-09-23

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

1998-06-23

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

1998-02-20

1998-04-14

1998-04-16

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-12-16

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-09-23

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-06-24

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-03-28

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

1996-12-17

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

1996-10-03

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

1996-06-25

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

1996-04-04

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1433

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

1995-10-05

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1367

1995-07-11

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

1995-03-29

1995-04-05

1995-04-11

1995-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

1993-07-27

1993-08-02

1993-08-06

1993-08-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GGP

Investor Resources

Learn more about General Growth Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Retail

General Growth Properties- (GGP)- is one of the largest U.S.-based publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust based upon total market capitalization. The Company currently has an ownership interest in or management responsibility for a portfolio of more than 200 regional shopping malls in 45 states, as well as ownership in master planned community developments and commercial office buildings. The Company portfolio totals approximately 200 million square feet of retail space and includes over 24,000 retail stores nationwide. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X