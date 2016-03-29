CubeSmart - (CUBE) - CubeSmart (formerly U-Store-It Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 451 facilities across the United States and operates the CubeSmart Network, which consists of approximately 808 additional self-storage facilities. The Company plans to exceed Customer expectations by adding more personalized services and technology to some of the best storage spaces around. CubeSmart services include storage customization, logistics services, comprehensive moving services, organizational services, and office amenities. The Company's self-storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, secure, and in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers, as well as boat storage and mini storage. According to the 2011 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top four owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the U.S.