This table allows you to know how fast OFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.275 2019-09-27 $0.275 2019-06-27 $0.275 2019-03-28 $0.275 2018-12-28 $0.275 2018-09-27 $0.275 2018-06-28 $0.275 2018-03-28 $0.275 2017-12-28 $0.275 2017-09-28 $0.275 2017-06-28 $0.275 2017-03-29 $0.275 2016-12-28 $0.275 2016-09-28 $0.275 2016-06-28 $0.275 2016-03-29 $0.275 2015-12-29 $0.275 2015-09-28 $0.275 2015-06-26 $0.275 2015-03-27 $0.275 2014-12-29 $0.275 2014-09-26 $0.275 2014-06-26 $0.275 2014-03-27 $0.275 2013-12-27 $0.275 2013-09-26 $0.275 2013-06-26 $0.275 2013-03-26 $0.275 2012-12-27 $0.275 2012-09-26 $0.275 2012-06-27 $0.275 2012-03-28 $0.275 2011-12-28 $0.4125 2011-09-28 $0.4125 2011-06-28 $0.4125 2011-03-29 $0.4125 2010-12-29 $0.4125 2010-09-28 $0.4125 2010-06-28 $0.3925 2010-03-29 $0.3925 2009-12-29 $0.3925 2009-09-28 $0.3925 2009-06-26 $0.3725 2009-03-27 $0.3725 2008-12-29 $0.3725 2008-09-26 $0.3725 2008-06-26 $0.34 2008-03-27 $0.34 2007-12-27 $0.34 2007-09-26 $0.34 2007-06-27 $0.31 2007-03-28 $0.31 2006-12-27 $0.31 2006-09-27 $0.31 2006-06-28 $0.28 2006-03-29 $0.28 2005-12-28 $0.28 2005-09-28 $0.28 2005-06-28 $0.255 2005-03-29 $0.255 2004-12-29 $0.255 2004-09-28 $0.255 2004-06-28 $0.235 2004-03-29 $0.235 2003-12-29 $0.235 2003-09-26 $0.235 2003-06-26 $0.22 2003-03-27 $0.22 2002-12-27 $0.22 2002-09-26 $0.22 2002-06-26 $0.21 2002-03-26 $0.21 2001-12-27 $0.21 2001-09-26 $0.21 2001-06-27 $0.2 2001-03-28 $0.2 2000-12-27 $0.2 2000-09-27 $0.2 2000-06-28 $0.19 2000-03-29 $0.19 1999-12-29 $0.19 1999-09-28 $0.19 1999-06-28 $0.18 1999-03-29 $0.18 1998-12-29 $0.18 1998-09-16 $0.18 1998-06-26 $0.15 1998-03-27 $0.15 1997-12-29 $0.125 1997-09-26 $0.125 1997-06-26 $0.125 1997-03-26 $0.125 1996-12-26 $0.125 1996-09-26 $0.125 1996-06-27 $0.125 1996-03-27 $0.125 1995-12-27 $0.125 1995-09-27 $0.125 1995-06-28 $0.125