Corporate Office Properties

Stock

OFC

Price as of:

$29.08 -0.43 -1.46%

Industry

Reit Office

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

OFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.89%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

70.25%

EPS $1.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OFC DARS™ Rating

OFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

625,500

Open Price

$29.52

Day's Range

$28.97 - $29.57

Previous Close

$29.51

52 week low / high

$20.03 - $30.27

Percent off 52 week high

-3.93%

OFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2750

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2750

2019-11-07

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade OFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

OFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.275

2019-09-27

$0.275

2019-06-27

$0.275

2019-03-28

$0.275

2018-12-28

$0.275

2018-09-27

$0.275

2018-06-28

$0.275

2018-03-28

$0.275

2017-12-28

$0.275

2017-09-28

$0.275

2017-06-28

$0.275

2017-03-29

$0.275

2016-12-28

$0.275

2016-09-28

$0.275

2016-06-28

$0.275

2016-03-29

$0.275

2015-12-29

$0.275

2015-09-28

$0.275

2015-06-26

$0.275

2015-03-27

$0.275

2014-12-29

$0.275

2014-09-26

$0.275

2014-06-26

$0.275

2014-03-27

$0.275

2013-12-27

$0.275

2013-09-26

$0.275

2013-06-26

$0.275

2013-03-26

$0.275

2012-12-27

$0.275

2012-09-26

$0.275

2012-06-27

$0.275

2012-03-28

$0.275

2011-12-28

$0.4125

2011-09-28

$0.4125

2011-06-28

$0.4125

2011-03-29

$0.4125

2010-12-29

$0.4125

2010-09-28

$0.4125

2010-06-28

$0.3925

2010-03-29

$0.3925

2009-12-29

$0.3925

2009-09-28

$0.3925

2009-06-26

$0.3725

2009-03-27

$0.3725

2008-12-29

$0.3725

2008-09-26

$0.3725

2008-06-26

$0.34

2008-03-27

$0.34

2007-12-27

$0.34

2007-09-26

$0.34

2007-06-27

$0.31

2007-03-28

$0.31

2006-12-27

$0.31

2006-09-27

$0.31

2006-06-28

$0.28

2006-03-29

$0.28

2005-12-28

$0.28

2005-09-28

$0.28

2005-06-28

$0.255

2005-03-29

$0.255

2004-12-29

$0.255

2004-09-28

$0.255

2004-06-28

$0.235

2004-03-29

$0.235

2003-12-29

$0.235

2003-09-26

$0.235

2003-06-26

$0.22

2003-03-27

$0.22

2002-12-27

$0.22

2002-09-26

$0.22

2002-06-26

$0.21

2002-03-26

$0.21

2001-12-27

$0.21

2001-09-26

$0.21

2001-06-27

$0.2

2001-03-28

$0.2

2000-12-27

$0.2

2000-09-27

$0.2

2000-06-28

$0.19

2000-03-29

$0.19

1999-12-29

$0.19

1999-09-28

$0.19

1999-06-28

$0.18

1999-03-29

$0.18

1998-12-29

$0.18

1998-09-16

$0.18

1998-06-26

$0.15

1998-03-27

$0.15

1997-12-29

$0.125

1997-09-26

$0.125

1997-06-26

$0.125

1997-03-26

$0.125

1996-12-26

$0.125

1996-09-26

$0.125

1996-06-27

$0.125

1996-03-27

$0.125

1995-12-27

$0.125

1995-09-27

$0.125

1995-06-28

$0.125

OFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OFC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OFC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

OFC

OFC

OFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

OFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2750

2019-11-07

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-08-08

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-05-09

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-02-26

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-11-29

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-08-07

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-05-10

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2018-02-22

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-11-09

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-08-11

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-05-11

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-02-07

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-11-10

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-08-25

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-05-12

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-02-10

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-12-10

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-09-10

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-05-07

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-03-05

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-12-11

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-09-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-05-08

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-03-06

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-12-05

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-09-12

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-05-09

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-02-28

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-12-13

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-09-13

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-05-10

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2012-01-12

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2011-12-07

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2011-05-12

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2011-03-03

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2010-12-02

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2010-09-16

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2010-05-13

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2010-03-04

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2009-12-03

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3925

2009-09-17

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2009-05-14

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2009-02-26

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2008-12-04

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2008-09-18

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-05-22

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-02-28

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-12-06

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-09-20

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-05-17

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-03-01

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-12-07

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-09-21

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-05-18

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-12-08

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-09-15

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-05-19

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-02-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2004-12-02

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2004-09-14

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2004-05-17

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2004-02-27

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2003-12-05

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2003-09-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-05-16

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-03-07

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-12-06

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2002-09-13

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-05-17

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-03-08

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-12-10

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-09-20

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-05-24

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-03-16

2001-03-28

2001-03-31

2001-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-12-07

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-09-13

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-05-23

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2000-03-20

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-12-10

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-09-14

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-05-21

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1999-02-25

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-12-08

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-09-10

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-06-03

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1998-03-17

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-12-08

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-06-20

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-03-21

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-12-17

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-09-24

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-06-17

1996-06-27

1996-07-01

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-03-18

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-12-12

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-09-19

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1995-06-19

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

OFC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Corporate Office Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Office

Corporate Office Properties- (OFC)-is a specialty office real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on strategic customer relationships and specialized tenant requirements in the U.S. Government, Defense Information Technology and Data sectors. The Company acquires and develops properties which are typically concentrated in large office parks primarily located adjacent to government demand drivers and/or in growth corridors. As of December 31, 2007, the Company owned 246 office and data properties totaling 18.6<strong> </strong>million rentable square feet, which includes 18 properties totaling 806,000 square feet held through joint ventures. Corporate Office Properties Trust was founded in 1988 and is based in Columbia, Maryland. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

