LaSalle Hotel Properties

Stock

LHO

Price as of:

$32.06 -0.39 -1.2%

Industry

Reit Hotel Motel

LaSalle Hotel Properties(LHO) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for LaSalle Hotel Properties by scrolling below.
LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

LHO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get LHO DARS™ Rating

LHO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,575,801

Open Price

$32.49

Day's Range

$31.36 - $32.49

Previous Close

$32.45

52 week low / high

$24.1 - $36.13

Percent off 52 week high

-11.26%

LHO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LHO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LHO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LHO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-06-28

$0.225

2018-03-28

$0.45

2017-12-28

$0.45

2017-09-28

$0.45

2017-06-28

$0.45

2017-03-29

$0.45

2016-12-28

$0.45

2016-09-28

$0.45

2016-06-28

$0.45

2016-03-29

$0.45

2015-12-29

$0.45

2015-09-28

$0.45

2015-06-26

$0.45

2015-03-27

$0.375

2014-12-29

$0.375

2014-09-26

$0.375

2014-06-26

$0.375

2014-03-27

$0.28

2013-12-27

$0.28

2013-09-26

$0.28

2013-06-26

$0.2

2013-03-26

$0.2

2012-12-27

$0.2

2012-09-26

$0.2

2012-06-27

$0.2

2012-03-28

$0.11

2011-12-28

$0.11

2011-09-28

$0.11

2011-06-28

$0.11

2011-03-29

$0.11

2010-12-29

$0.11

2010-09-28

$0.11

2010-06-28

$0.01

2010-03-29

$0.01

2009-12-29

$0.01

2009-09-28

$0.01

2009-06-26

$0.01

2009-03-27

$0.01

2008-12-29

$0.085

2008-11-25

$0.085

2008-10-30

$0.085

2008-09-26

$0.175

2008-08-27

$0.175

2008-07-29

$0.175

2008-06-26

$0.17

2008-05-28

$0.17

2008-04-28

$0.17

2008-03-27

$0.17

2008-02-27

$0.17

2008-01-29

$0.17

2007-12-27

$0.17

2007-11-28

$0.17

2007-10-29

$0.17

2007-09-26

$0.17

2007-08-29

$0.17

2007-07-27

$0.17

2007-06-27

$0.17

2007-05-29

$0.17

2007-04-26

$0.17

2007-03-28

$0.14

2007-02-26

$0.14

2007-01-29

$0.14

2006-12-27

$0.14

2006-11-28

$0.14

2006-10-27

$0.14

2006-09-27

$0.14

2006-08-29

$0.14

2006-07-27

$0.14

2006-06-28

$0.14

2006-05-26

$0.14

2006-04-26

$0.14

2006-03-29

$0.1

2006-02-24

$0.1

2006-01-27

$0.1

2005-12-28

$0.1

2005-11-28

$0.1

2005-10-27

$0.1

2005-09-28

$0.1

2005-08-29

$0.1

2005-07-27

$0.1

2005-06-28

$0.08

2005-05-26

$0.08

2005-04-27

$0.08

2005-03-29

$0.08

2005-02-24

$0.08

2005-01-27

$0.08

2004-12-29

$0.08

2004-11-26

$0.08

2004-10-27

$0.08

2004-09-28

$0.08

2004-08-27

$0.08

2004-07-28

$0.08

2004-06-28

$0.07

2004-05-26

$0.07

2004-04-28

$0.07

2004-03-29

$0.07

2004-02-25

$0.07

2004-01-28

$0.07

2003-12-29

$0.07

2003-11-25

$0.07

2003-10-29

$0.07

2003-09-26

$0.07

2003-08-27

$0.07

2003-07-29

$0.07

2003-06-26

$0.07

2003-05-28

$0.07

2003-04-28

$0.07

2003-03-27

$0.07

2003-02-26

$0.07

2003-01-29

$0.07

2002-12-27

$0.21

2002-10-29

$0.21

2002-07-29

$0.01

2002-04-26

$0.01

2001-12-27

$0.01

2001-11-07

$0.01

2001-07-27

$0.39

2001-04-26

$0.385

2000-12-27

$0.385

2000-10-26

$0.385

2000-07-26

$0.385

2000-04-26

$0.38

1999-12-29

$0.38

1999-10-27

$0.38

1999-07-28

$0.38

1999-04-28

$0.375

1998-12-29

$0.375

1998-10-28

$0.375

1998-07-31

$0.375

LHO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LHO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LHO

Metric

LHO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

LHO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

LHO

LHO

LHO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LHO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

LHO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2250

2018-06-15

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-12-15

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-09-15

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-06-15

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2016-03-10

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-12-15

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-09-15

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2015-04-22

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-12-15

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-04-23

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-03-14

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-12-13

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2013-07-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-06-14

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-12-14

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-09-12

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-04-18

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-03-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-06-15

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-03-15

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-12-15

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-09-14

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-06-15

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2010-03-15

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-12-15

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-09-15

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-06-15

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2009-02-04

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-10-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-10-22

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2008-10-22

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2008-07-15

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2008-07-15

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2008-07-15

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-04-15

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-04-15

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-04-15

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-01-15

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-01-15

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2008-01-15

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-10-15

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-10-15

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-10-15

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-07-13

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-07-13

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-07-13

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-04-13

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-04-13

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2007-04-13

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-01-12

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-01-12

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-01-12

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-10-13

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-10-13

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-07-14

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-07-14

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-04-13

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-04-13

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2006-04-13

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-01-13

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-01-13

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-01-13

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-10-14

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-10-14

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-10-14

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-07-15

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-07-15

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2005-07-15

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-15

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-15

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-04-15

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-14

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-14

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2005-01-14

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-10-15

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-10-15

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-10-15

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-07-15

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-07-15

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2004-07-15

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-04-15

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-04-15

2004-05-26

2004-05-31

2004-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-04-15

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-01-15

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-01-15

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2004-01-15

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-10-15

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-10-15

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-10-15

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-07-15

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-07-15

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-07-15

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-04-15

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-04-15

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-04-15

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-01-15

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-01-15

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2003-01-15

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2002-12-13

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-10-03

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-07-15

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2002-04-15

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-12-14

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2001-10-29

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-04-12

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-12-14

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-10-16

2000-10-26

2000-10-30

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2000-07-14

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2000-04-14

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1999-10-18

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1999-07-19

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1999-04-15

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-10-20

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-10-20

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

1998-07-28

1998-07-31

1998-08-04

1998-08-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LHO

Investor Resources

Learn more about LaSalle Hotel Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LHO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Hotel Motel

LaSalle Hotel Properties- (LHO)-is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust owning 31 upscale and luxury full-service hotels, totaling approximately 8,500 guest rooms in 14 markets in 11 states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets. LaSalle Hotel Properties seeks to grow through strategic relationships with premier lodging companies, including Westin Hotels and Resorts, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., Hilton Hotels Corporation, Crestline Hotels and Resorts, Inc., Outrigger Lodging Services, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Benchmark Hospitality, White Lodging Services Corporation, Gemstone Hotels & Resorts, LLC, Thompson Hotels, Sandcastle Resorts & Hotels, Davidson Hotel Company, Denihan Hospitality Group and the Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, LLC. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

