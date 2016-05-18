Best Dividend Stocks
Hersha Hospitality Trust

Stock

HT

Price as of:

$14.51 +0.05 +0.35%

Industry

Reit Hotel Motel

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

HT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.75%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

-162.01%

EPS -$0.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get HT DARS™ Rating

HT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100,344

Open Price

$14.49

Day's Range

$14.44 - $14.57

Previous Close

$14.46

52 week low / high

$13.0 - $20.38

Percent off 52 week high

-28.80%

HT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2800

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2800

2019-12-12

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade HT's Upcoming Dividend

HT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.28

2019-09-27

$0.28

2019-06-27

$0.28

2019-03-28

$0.28

2019-01-03

$0.28

2018-09-28

$0.28

2018-06-28

$0.28

2018-03-28

$0.28

2018-01-04

$0.28

2017-09-28

$0.28

2017-06-28

$0.28

2017-03-29

$0.28

2017-01-03

$0.28

2016-09-29

$0.28

2016-06-28

$0.28

2016-03-30

$0.28

2015-12-30

$0.28

2015-09-28

$0.28

2015-06-26

$0.28

2015-03-27

$0.28

2014-12-31

$0.28

2014-09-30

$0.28

2014-06-26

$0.24

2014-03-27

$0.24

2013-12-30

$0.24

2013-09-27

$0.24

2013-06-27

$0.24

2013-03-27

$0.24

2012-12-27

$0.24

2012-09-27

$0.24

2012-06-27

$0.24

2012-03-28

$0.24

2011-12-29

$0.24

2011-09-28

$0.24

2011-06-28

$0.24

2011-03-29

$0.2

2010-12-31

$0.2

2010-09-28

$0.2

2010-06-28

$0.2

2010-03-30

$0.2

2009-12-30

$0.2

2009-09-28

$0.2

2009-06-26

$0.2

2009-03-27

$0.72

2008-12-31

$0.72

2008-09-26

$0.72

2008-06-26

$0.72

2008-03-27

$0.72

2008-01-02

$0.72

2007-09-26

$0.72

2007-06-27

$0.72

2007-03-28

$0.72

2006-12-27

$0.72

2006-09-27

$0.72

2006-06-28

$0.72

2006-03-29

$0.72

2005-12-28

$0.72

2005-09-13

$0.72

2005-06-16

$0.72

2005-03-29

$0.72

2004-12-28

$0.72

2004-09-28

$0.72

2004-06-28

$0.72

2004-03-29

$0.72

2003-12-26

$0.72

2003-09-24

$0.72

2003-06-25

$0.72

2003-03-26

$0.72

2002-12-24

$0.72

2002-09-25

$0.72

2002-06-26

$0.72

2002-03-26

$0.72

2001-12-26

$0.72

2001-09-26

$0.72

2001-06-26

$0.72

2001-03-26

$0.72

2000-12-26

$0.72

2000-09-26

$0.72

2000-06-26

$0.72

2000-03-27

$0.72

1999-12-27

$0.72

1999-09-30

$0.72

1999-06-28

$0.72

1999-03-29

$0.52

HT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HT

Metric

HT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

0.00%

0years

HT

HT

HT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

HT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2019-12-12

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-05-30

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2019-03-07

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-12-13

2019-01-03

2019-01-05

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-06-04

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-03-12

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-12-14

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-06-01

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-03-13

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-12-19

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-09-22

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-05-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-03-17

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-12-17

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-05-21

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2015-03-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-12-11

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2014-09-22

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-05-22

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-12-13

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-09-17

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-05-23

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-03-14

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-12-07

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-09-13

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-05-23

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-03-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-12-09

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-09-15

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-06-01

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-03-16

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-12-02

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

2011-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-09-15

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-05-20

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2010-03-17

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-04

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-09-10

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-06

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2009-03-19

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2008-12-04

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2008-09-12

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2008-05-23

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2007-11-30

2008-01-02

2008-01-05

2008-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2007-09-21

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2007-05-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2007-03-12

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2006-12-08

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2006-09-13

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2006-05-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2006-03-20

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-12-09

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-05-27

2005-06-16

2005-06-20

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2005-03-22

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-12-02

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-09-14

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-05-28

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-12-04

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-09-04

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-06-09

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2003-03-11

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-11-14

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-08-13

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-06-10

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2002-03-13

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2001-11-07

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2001-09-11

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2001-06-05

2001-06-26

2001-06-28

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2001-03-06

2001-03-26

2001-03-28

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2000-12-13

2000-12-26

2000-12-28

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2000-09-13

2000-09-26

2000-09-28

2000-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2000-06-12

2000-06-26

2000-06-28

2000-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

2000-03-13

2000-03-27

2000-03-29

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1999-11-17

1999-12-27

1999-12-29

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1999-09-29

1999-09-30

1999-09-30

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7200

1999-05-20

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1999-03-10

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-30

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

HT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hersha Hospitality Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Hotel Motel

Hersha Hospitality Trust- (HT)-engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

