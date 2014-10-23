Best Dividend Stocks
HCP Inc.

Stock

HCP

Price as of:

$35.78 -0.93 -2.53%

Industry

Reit Healthcare Facilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Reit Healthcare Facilities /

HCP Inc. (HCP)

HCP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

1308.39%

EPS $0.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HCP DARS™ Rating

HCP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,822,200

Open Price

$36.58

Day's Range

$35.67 - $36.58

Previous Close

$36.71

52 week low / high

$26.58 - $37.93

Percent off 52 week high

-5.67%

HCP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HCP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HCP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HCP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.37

2019-08-02

$0.37

2019-05-03

$0.37

2019-02-15

$0.37

2018-11-02

$0.37

2018-08-03

$0.37

2018-05-04

$0.37

2018-02-14

$0.37

2017-11-03

$0.37

2017-08-03

$0.37

2017-05-04

$0.37

2017-02-13

$0.37

2016-11-08

$0.37

2016-08-04

$0.575

2016-05-05

$0.575

2016-02-04

$0.575

2015-11-05

$0.565

2015-08-06

$0.565

2015-05-07

$0.565

2015-02-05

$0.565

2014-11-06

$0.545

2014-08-07

$0.545

2014-05-08

$0.545

2014-02-06

$0.545

2013-10-31

$0.525

2013-08-01

$0.525

2013-05-02

$0.525

2013-01-31

$0.525

2012-11-01

$0.5

2012-08-02

$0.5

2012-05-03

$0.5

2012-02-02

$0.5

2011-11-03

$0.48

2011-08-04

$0.48

2011-05-05

$0.48

2011-02-08

$0.48

2010-11-04

$0.465

2010-08-05

$0.465

2010-04-29

$0.465

2010-02-09

$0.465

2009-11-05

$0.46

2009-08-04

$0.46

2009-05-01

$0.46

2009-02-05

$0.46

2008-11-06

$0.455

2008-08-07

$0.455

2008-05-01

$0.455

2008-02-05

$0.455

2007-11-01

$0.445

2007-08-02

$0.445

2007-05-03

$0.445

2007-02-01

$0.445

2006-11-01

$0.425

2006-08-03

$0.425

2006-05-04

$0.425

2006-02-09

$0.425

2005-11-03

$0.42

2005-08-04

$0.42

2005-05-03

$0.42

2005-02-03

$0.42

2004-11-04

$0.4175

2004-08-02

$0.4175

2004-05-04

$0.4175

2003-10-31

$0.415

2003-07-31

$0.415

2003-05-01

$0.415

2003-02-04

$0.415

2002-11-06

$0.415

2002-08-01

$0.41

2002-05-02

$0.405

2002-01-31

$0.4

2001-10-31

$0.395

2001-08-01

$0.39

2001-05-01

$0.385

2001-02-01

$0.38

2000-11-01

$0.375

2000-08-01

$0.37

2000-05-01

$0.365

2000-02-01

$0.36

1999-10-19

$0.355

1999-07-29

$0.35

1999-04-29

$0.345

1999-02-01

$0.34

1998-10-30

$0.335

1998-07-30

$0.33

1998-04-30

$0.325

1998-02-05

$0.32

1997-10-30

$0.315

1997-07-31

$0.31

1997-04-30

$0.305

1997-01-30

$0.3

1996-10-31

$0.295

1996-07-31

$0.29

1996-05-01

$0.285

1996-02-01

$0.28

1995-11-01

$0.275

1995-08-01

$0.27

1995-04-27

$0.265

HCP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HCP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HCP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HCP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HCP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.94%

0.00%

0years

HCP

News
HCP

Research
HCP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HCP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HCP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3700

2019-10-23

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-07-25

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-10-25

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-10-26

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-02-02

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2016-11-01

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-04-27

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-01-28

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-10-29

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-07-30

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-04-30

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-01-29

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5450

2014-01-30

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-04-25

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2013-01-25

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-10-25

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-07-26

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-04-26

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-01-26

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-10-27

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-07-28

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-04-28

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-01-27

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2010-07-29

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2010-04-22

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-10-29

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-07-29

2009-08-04

2009-08-06

2009-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-04-23

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2009-02-02

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2008-10-30

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2008-07-31

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2008-04-24

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2008-01-28

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2007-10-25

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2007-07-26

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2007-04-25

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2007-01-29

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-10-26

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-07-27

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-04-25

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2006-02-06

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2005-10-26

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2005-07-27

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2005-04-25

2005-05-03

2005-05-05

2005-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2005-01-31

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2004-10-27

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2004-07-23

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4175

2004-04-26

2004-05-04

2004-05-06

2004-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-10-23

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-07-24

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-04-23

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2003-01-27

2003-02-04

2003-02-06

2003-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2002-10-29

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2002-07-25

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2002-04-26

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2002-01-23

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

2001-10-22

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2001-07-23

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2001-04-23

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2001-01-25

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2000-10-19

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2000-07-20

2000-08-01

2000-08-03

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

2000-05-03

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2000-01-19

2000-02-01

2000-02-03

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1999-10-08

1999-10-19

1999-10-21

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1999-07-21

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

1999-04-20

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

1999-01-20

1999-02-01

1999-02-03

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

1998-10-20

1998-10-30

1998-11-03

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

1998-07-16

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

1998-04-21

1998-04-30

1998-05-04

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-01-27

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

1997-10-16

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-07-17

1997-07-31

1997-08-04

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

1997-04-23

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1997-01-23

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

1996-10-17

1996-10-31

1996-11-04

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1996-07-18

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

1996-04-25

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-01-24

1996-02-01

1996-02-05

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1995-10-19

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-07-21

1995-08-01

1995-08-03

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1995-04-21

1995-04-27

1995-05-03

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

HCP

Investor Resources

Learn more about HCP Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HCP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Healthcare Facilities

HCP Inc.(HCP) is a real estate investment trust primarily involved in the healthcare sector. The company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It primarily invests in healthcare properties in the areas of senior housing, life sciences, medical offices, hospitals and skilled nursing. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California and was founded in 1985.

