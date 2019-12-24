Best Dividend Stocks
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc

Stock

UBP

Price as of:

$18.81 -0.42 -2.18%

Industry

Reit Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP)

UBP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.23%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.98

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

118.41%

EPS $0.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UBP DARS™ Rating

UBP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.81

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$19.0

Day's Range

$18.77 - $19.0

Previous Close

$19.23

52 week low / high

$14.75 - $19.64

Percent off 52 week high

-4.23%

UBP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-18

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Regular

Trade UBP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
UBP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UBP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.25

2019-10-03

$0.245

2019-07-03

$0.245

2019-04-03

$0.245

2019-01-03

$0.245

2018-10-04

$0.24

2018-07-05

$0.24

2018-03-29

$0.24

2018-01-04

$0.24

2017-10-05

$0.235

2017-06-28

$0.235

2017-03-30

$0.235

2017-01-04

$0.235

2016-10-05

$0.23

2016-06-29

$0.23

2016-03-31

$0.23

2015-12-31

$0.23

2015-09-30

$0.225

2015-06-30

$0.225

2015-04-01

$0.225

2014-12-31

$0.225

2014-10-01

$0.225

2014-07-01

$0.225

2014-04-03

$0.225

2013-12-31

$0.225

2013-10-02

$0.225

2013-07-02

$0.225

2013-04-03

$0.225

2013-01-02

$0.225

2012-10-03

$0.225

2012-07-03

$0.225

2012-04-03

$0.225

2012-01-04

$0.225

2011-10-05

$0.2225

2011-06-29

$0.2225

2011-03-30

$0.2225

2011-01-05

$0.2225

2010-09-29

$0.22

2010-06-30

$0.22

2010-03-30

$0.22

2010-01-06

$0.22

2009-09-30

$0.2175

2009-06-30

$0.2175

2009-04-01

$0.2175

2009-01-02

$0.2175

2008-10-01

$0.215

2008-07-01

$0.215

2008-04-02

$0.215

2008-01-02

$0.215

2007-10-03

$0.2075

2007-07-03

$0.2075

2007-04-03

$0.2075

2007-01-03

$0.2075

2006-10-04

$0.2025

2006-06-28

$0.2025

2006-03-29

$0.2025

2006-01-04

$0.2025

2005-09-28

$0.2

2005-06-28

$0.2

2005-03-29

$0.2

2005-01-03

$0.2

2004-09-28

$0.195

2004-06-28

$0.195

2004-03-29

$0.195

2003-12-31

$0.195

2003-09-24

$0.19

2003-06-25

$0.19

2003-03-26

$0.19

2002-12-31

$0.19

2002-09-26

$0.185

2002-06-19

$0.185

2002-03-26

$0.185

2002-01-02

$0.185

2001-09-26

$0.18

2001-06-27

$0.18

2001-03-28

$0.18

2001-01-03

$0.18

2000-09-27

$0.175

2000-06-28

$0.175

2000-03-29

$0.175

2000-01-05

$0.175

1999-09-28

$0.17

1999-06-28

$0.17

1999-03-26

$0.17

1999-01-06

$0.17

1998-08-17

$0.0

1998-06-26

$0.32

1998-03-26

$0.32

1998-01-06

$0.32

1997-09-26

$0.32

1997-06-26

$0.32

1997-03-25

$0.31

1997-01-06

$0.31

1996-09-26

$0.31

1996-06-26

$0.31

1996-03-27

$0.31

1995-12-29

$0.29

1995-09-27

$0.29

1995-06-28

$0.29

UBP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UBP

Metric

UBP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UBP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.41%

2.08%

3years

UBP

News
UBP

Research
UBP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UBP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

UBP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-18

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2019-09-04

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2019-06-03

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2019-03-21

2019-04-03

2019-04-04

2019-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2018-12-13

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-09-05

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-06-04

2018-07-05

2018-07-06

2018-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-12-14

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2017-09-06

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2017-06-05

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2017-03-22

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2016-12-15

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-09-07

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-06-07

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-09-03

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-06-05

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2015-03-25

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-12-11

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-09-04

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-06-05

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-03-26

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-12-12

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-09-04

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-06-06

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-07-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-03-21

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-12-12

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-09-06

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-06-05

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-03-06

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2011-12-15

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2011-09-16

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2011-06-07

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2011-03-10

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2010-12-16

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-09-15

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-06-08

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-03-09

2010-03-30

2010-04-02

2010-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-17

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

2009-10-02

2009-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2009-06-04

2009-06-30

2009-07-02

2009-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2009-03-05

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2008-12-11

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-09-09

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-06-05

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2008-03-07

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-12-13

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2007-09-06

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2007-06-07

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

2007-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2007-03-08

2007-04-03

2007-04-06

2007-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2006-12-14

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2006-09-07

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2006-06-08

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2006-03-09

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2025

2005-12-14

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-09-14

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-06-08

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-03-09

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

2005-01-05

2005-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2004-09-08

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2004-06-10

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2004-03-10

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2003-12-10

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-09-10

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-06-11

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2003-03-12

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2002-12-11

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2002-09-11

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2002-06-12

2002-06-19

2002-06-22

2002-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2002-03-13

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2001-12-12

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-09-13

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-06-13

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2000-12-13

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2000-09-13

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2000-06-07

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2000-03-15

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-12-09

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-09-15

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-06-08

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-03-10

1999-03-26

1999-03-30

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1998-12-09

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1998-06-16

Unknown

1998-09-30

1998-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1998-06-16

1998-08-17

1998-07-31

1998-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-06-10

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1998-03-11

1998-03-26

1998-03-30

1998-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1997-12-17

1998-01-06

1998-01-08

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

1997-06-11

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-03-12

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-12-18

1997-01-06

1997-01-08

1997-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-09-10

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-06-12

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-03-13

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-12-13

1995-12-29

1996-01-03

1996-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-09-13

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

1995-06-07

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

UBP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

No company description available.

