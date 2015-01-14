Best Dividend Stocks
MTGE Investment Corp.(MTGE) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for MTGE Investment Corp. by scrolling below.
Stock Dividend Data

Get MTGE DARS™ Rating

MTGE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,001,600

Open Price

$19.85

Day's Range

$19.8 - $19.95

Previous Close

$19.85

52 week low / high

$16.15 - $20.2

Percent off 52 week high

-1.98%

MTGE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MTGE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MTGE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MTGE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-30

$0.38043

2018-06-27

$0.5

2018-03-28

$0.5

2017-12-28

$0.5

2017-09-28

$0.45

2017-06-28

$0.45

2017-03-29

$0.45

2016-12-28

$0.4

2016-09-28

$0.4

2016-06-28

$0.4

2016-03-29

$0.4

2015-12-29

$0.4

2015-09-28

$0.4

2015-06-26

$0.5

2015-03-27

$0.5

2014-12-29

$0.65

2014-09-26

$0.65

2014-06-26

$0.65

2014-03-27

$0.65

2013-12-27

$0.65

2013-09-26

$0.7

2013-06-26

$0.8

2013-03-18

$0.9

2012-12-24

$0.9

2012-09-19

$0.9

2012-06-19

$0.9

2012-03-13

$0.9

2011-12-20

$0.8

2011-09-21

$0.2

MTGE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MTGE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MTGE

Metric

MTGE Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MTGE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.66%

10.24%

2years

MTGE

MTGE

MTGE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MTGE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

MTGE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3804

2018-08-23

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-07

Income, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-06-14

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2018-03-15

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2017-12-14

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-09-13

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-06-15

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-03-16

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-09-15

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-06-13

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-03-17

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-06-15

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-03-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-09-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-06-17

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-03-20

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2013-12-18

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-09-19

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2013-06-18

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2013-03-07

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2012-12-14

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2012-09-11

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2012-06-11

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2012-03-05

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2011-12-12

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2012-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-09-13

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-10-27

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MTGE

MTGE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (MTGE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of agency mortgage investments, non-agency mortgage investments and other mortgage-related investments. MTGE aims to provide attractive returns to its investors over the long-term through dividends and capital appreciation. The company was formed in 2011, and is based in Bethesda, MD. MTGE is largely affected by the health of the U.S. real estate market and financial services industry. As a REIT, it is mandated to pay out the majority of its earnings as dividends, and thus has a high payout ratio and dividend yield. MTGE has been paying dividends since its inception in 2011, and has increased and cut them since. MTGE pays its dividends quarterly.

X