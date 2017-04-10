Best Dividend Stocks
Life Storage Inc

Stock

LSI

Price as of:

$104.64 +1.18 +1.14%

Industry

Reit Diversified

Life Storage Inc (LSI)

LSI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.87%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$4.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

73.56%

EPS $5.44

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LSI DARS™ Rating

LSI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$104.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,808

Open Price

$103.46

Day's Range

$103.46 - $104.93

Previous Close

$103.46

52 week low / high

$89.54 - $112.64

Percent off 52 week high

-7.10%

LSI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LSI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LSI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

LSI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LSI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-11

$1.0

2019-07-15

$1.0

2019-04-15

$1.0

2019-01-14

$1.0

2018-10-15

$1.0

2018-07-13

$1.0

2018-04-12

$1.0

2018-01-12

$1.0

2017-10-12

$1.0

2017-07-13

$1.0

2017-04-13

$1.0

2017-01-12

$0.95

2016-10-12

$0.95

2016-07-13

$0.95

2016-04-12

$0.95

2016-01-15

$0.85

2015-10-14

$0.85

2015-07-15

$0.85

2015-04-15

$0.75

2015-01-14

$0.75

2014-10-09

$0.68

2014-07-10

$0.68

2014-04-15

$0.68

2014-01-14

$0.68

2013-12-04

$0.03

2013-10-09

$0.53

2013-09-04

$0.03

2013-07-10

$0.53

2013-04-10

$0.48

2013-01-10

$0.48

2012-10-09

$0.45

2012-07-10

$0.45

2012-04-10

$0.45

2012-01-11

$0.45

2011-10-11

$0.45

2011-07-07

$0.45

2011-04-07

$0.45

2011-01-11

$0.45

2010-10-06

$0.45

2010-07-08

$0.45

2010-04-08

$0.45

2010-01-12

$0.45

2009-10-07

$0.45

2009-07-09

$0.45

2009-04-03

$0.64

2009-01-05

$0.64

2008-10-06

$0.64

2008-07-03

$0.63

2008-04-04

$0.63

2008-01-03

$0.63

2007-10-03

$0.63

2007-07-02

$0.62

2007-04-03

$0.62

2007-01-03

$0.62

2006-10-04

$0.62

2006-07-05

$0.615

2006-04-04

$0.615

2006-01-03

$0.615

2005-10-05

$0.615

2005-07-06

$0.605

2005-04-06

$0.605

2005-01-04

$0.605

2004-10-06

$0.605

2004-07-06

$0.6025

2004-04-05

$0.6025

2004-01-05

$0.6025

2003-10-03

$0.6025

2003-07-03

$0.6

2003-04-03

$0.6

2003-01-03

$0.6

2002-10-04

$0.6

2002-07-03

$0.59

2002-04-04

$0.59

2002-01-03

$0.59

2001-10-03

$0.59

2001-07-03

$0.58

2001-04-04

$0.58

2001-01-04

$0.58

2000-10-04

$0.58

2000-07-03

$0.57

2000-04-04

$0.57

2000-01-04

$0.57

1999-10-04

$0.57

1999-07-01

$0.56

1999-04-01

$0.56

1999-01-04

$0.56

1998-10-02

$0.56

1998-07-01

$0.54

1998-04-02

$0.54

1998-01-02

$0.54

1997-10-02

$0.54

1997-07-02

$0.52

1997-04-02

$0.52

1997-01-02

$0.52

1996-10-04

$0.52

1996-07-02

$0.505

1996-04-02

$0.505

1996-01-03

$0.505

1995-10-03

$0.53

LSI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LSI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LSI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LSI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LSI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.63%

0.00%

2years

LSI

News
LSI

Research
LSI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LSI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

LSI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0000

2019-10-02

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-07-02

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-04-02

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-01-03

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

2018-10-16

2018-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-07-05

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-04-03

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-01-03

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-10-03

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-07-05

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2017-04-05

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2017-01-04

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2016-10-04

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2016-07-05

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2016-04-04

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

2016-01-20

2016-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-10-02

2015-10-14

2015-10-16

2015-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-07-01

2015-07-15

2015-07-17

2015-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-04-02

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-01-05

2015-01-14

2015-01-16

2015-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2014-10-02

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2014-07-02

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2014-04-07

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2014-01-06

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-23

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2013-10-02

2013-10-09

2013-10-14

2013-10-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-20

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

2013-07-02

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2013-01-02

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-10-01

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-07-02

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-04-02

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-04-01

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-10-01

2010-10-06

2010-10-11

2010-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-02

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-04-01

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-10-01

2009-10-07

2009-10-12

2009-10-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2009-07-01

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2009-03-12

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2008-12-11

2009-01-05

2009-01-07

2009-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2008-09-10

2008-10-06

2008-10-08

2008-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2008-06-12

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

2008-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2008-03-13

2008-04-04

2008-04-08

2008-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2007-12-06

2008-01-03

2008-01-07

2008-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2007-09-06

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2007-06-07

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2007-03-08

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2006-12-12

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2006-09-07

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2006-06-08

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2006-03-09

2006-04-04

2006-04-06

2006-04-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2005-12-08

2006-01-03

2006-01-05

2006-01-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6150

2005-09-12

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2005-06-09

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2005-03-10

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2004-12-09

2005-01-04

2005-01-06

2005-01-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6050

2004-09-09

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2004-06-10

2004-07-06

2004-07-08

2004-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2004-03-11

2004-04-05

2004-04-07

2004-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2003-12-11

2004-01-05

2004-01-07

2004-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2003-09-11

2003-10-03

2003-10-07

2003-10-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2003-06-12

2003-07-03

2003-07-08

2003-07-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2003-03-13

2003-04-03

2003-04-07

2003-04-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2002-12-12

2003-01-03

2003-01-07

2003-01-22

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2002-09-10

2002-10-04

2002-10-08

2002-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2002-06-13

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2002-03-14

2002-04-04

2002-04-08

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2001-12-13

2002-01-03

2002-01-07

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2001-09-13

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-06-14

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2001-03-15

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2000-12-14

2001-01-04

2001-01-08

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2000-09-14

2000-10-04

2000-10-06

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2000-03-16

2000-04-04

2000-04-06

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

1999-12-15

2000-01-04

2000-01-06

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

1999-09-20

1999-10-04

1999-10-06

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1999-06-17

1999-07-01

1999-07-06

1999-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1999-03-17

1999-04-01

1999-04-06

1999-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1998-12-17

1999-01-04

1999-01-06

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

1998-09-17

1998-10-02

1998-10-06

1998-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1998-06-19

1998-07-01

1998-07-06

1998-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1998-03-18

1998-04-02

1998-04-06

1998-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1997-12-18

1998-01-02

1998-01-06

1998-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

1997-09-18

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1997-06-18

1997-07-02

1997-07-07

1997-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1997-03-25

1997-04-02

1997-04-04

1997-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-12-18

1997-01-02

1997-01-06

1997-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

1996-09-04

1996-10-04

1996-10-08

1996-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

1996-06-17

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

1996-03-15

1996-04-02

1996-04-05

1996-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

1995-12-15

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5300

1995-09-15

1995-10-03

1995-10-05

1995-10-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LSI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

LSI Corporation (LSI) storage and networking semiconductors company. The company's products include hard disk, solid state, and tape drive solutions. LSI Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

X