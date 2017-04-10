This table allows you to know how fast LSI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-11 $1.0 2019-07-15 $1.0 2019-04-15 $1.0 2019-01-14 $1.0 2018-10-15 $1.0 2018-07-13 $1.0 2018-04-12 $1.0 2018-01-12 $1.0 2017-10-12 $1.0 2017-07-13 $1.0 2017-04-13 $1.0 2017-01-12 $0.95 2016-10-12 $0.95 2016-07-13 $0.95 2016-04-12 $0.95 2016-01-15 $0.85 2015-10-14 $0.85 2015-07-15 $0.85 2015-04-15 $0.75 2015-01-14 $0.75 2014-10-09 $0.68 2014-07-10 $0.68 2014-04-15 $0.68 2014-01-14 $0.68 2013-12-04 $0.03 2013-10-09 $0.53 2013-09-04 $0.03 2013-07-10 $0.53 2013-04-10 $0.48 2013-01-10 $0.48 2012-10-09 $0.45 2012-07-10 $0.45 2012-04-10 $0.45 2012-01-11 $0.45 2011-10-11 $0.45 2011-07-07 $0.45 2011-04-07 $0.45 2011-01-11 $0.45 2010-10-06 $0.45 2010-07-08 $0.45 2010-04-08 $0.45 2010-01-12 $0.45 2009-10-07 $0.45 2009-07-09 $0.45 2009-04-03 $0.64 2009-01-05 $0.64 2008-10-06 $0.64 2008-07-03 $0.63 2008-04-04 $0.63 2008-01-03 $0.63 2007-10-03 $0.63 2007-07-02 $0.62 2007-04-03 $0.62 2007-01-03 $0.62 2006-10-04 $0.62 2006-07-05 $0.615 2006-04-04 $0.615 2006-01-03 $0.615 2005-10-05 $0.615 2005-07-06 $0.605 2005-04-06 $0.605 2005-01-04 $0.605 2004-10-06 $0.605 2004-07-06 $0.6025 2004-04-05 $0.6025 2004-01-05 $0.6025 2003-10-03 $0.6025 2003-07-03 $0.6 2003-04-03 $0.6 2003-01-03 $0.6 2002-10-04 $0.6 2002-07-03 $0.59 2002-04-04 $0.59 2002-01-03 $0.59 2001-10-03 $0.59 2001-07-03 $0.58 2001-04-04 $0.58 2001-01-04 $0.58 2000-10-04 $0.58 2000-07-03 $0.57 2000-04-04 $0.57 2000-01-04 $0.57 1999-10-04 $0.57 1999-07-01 $0.56 1999-04-01 $0.56 1999-01-04 $0.56 1998-10-02 $0.56 1998-07-01 $0.54 1998-04-02 $0.54 1998-01-02 $0.54 1997-10-02 $0.54 1997-07-02 $0.52 1997-04-02 $0.52 1997-01-02 $0.52 1996-10-04 $0.52 1996-07-02 $0.505 1996-04-02 $0.505 1996-01-03 $0.505 1995-10-03 $0.53