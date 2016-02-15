Best Dividend Stocks
Gramercy Property Trust

Stock

GPT

Price as of:

$27.48 -0.01 -0.04%

Industry

Reit Diversified

i
Gramercy Property Trust(GPT) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Gramercy Property Trust by scrolling below.
Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

GPT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GPT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,921,100

Open Price

$27.5

Day's Range

$27.48 - $27.5

Previous Close

$27.49

52 week low / high

$21.12 - $31.26

Percent off 52 week high

-12.09%

GPT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GPT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

GPT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GPT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-06-28

$0.375

2018-03-28

$0.375

2017-12-28

$0.375

2017-09-28

$0.375

2017-06-28

$0.375

2017-03-29

$0.375

2016-12-28

$0.125

2016-09-28

$0.33033033

2016-06-28

$0.33033033

2016-03-29

$0.33033033

2015-11-25

$0.127627628

2015-10-28

$0.127627628

2015-09-28

$0.127627628

2015-09-28

$0.660660661

2015-08-27

$0.127627628

2015-07-29

$0.127627628

2015-06-26

$0.127627628

2015-06-26

$0.660660661

2015-05-27

$0.127627628

2015-04-28

$0.127627628

2015-03-27

$0.127627628

2015-03-27

$0.600600601

2015-02-25

$0.127627628

2015-01-28

$0.127627628

2014-12-29

$0.15015015

2014-12-26

$0.126126126

2014-11-24

$0.126126126

2014-10-28

$0.126126126

2014-09-26

$0.126126126

2014-09-26

$0.105105105

2014-08-27

$0.126126126

2014-07-29

$0.126126126

2014-06-26

$0.126126126

2014-06-26

$0.105105105

2014-05-28

$0.126126126

2014-04-28

$0.126126126

2014-03-27

$0.126126126

2014-03-27

$0.105105105

2014-02-26

$0.126126126

2014-01-29

$0.126126126

2013-12-27

$0.126126126

2013-11-26

$0.126126126

2013-10-29

$0.126126126

2013-09-24

$0.375375375

2013-06-26

$0.45045045

2008-06-26

$1.891891892

2008-04-02

$1.891891892

2007-12-27

$1.891891892

2007-09-26

$1.891891892

2007-06-27

$1.891891892

2007-03-28

$0.337837838

2007-03-28

$1.681681682

2006-12-27

$1.681681682

2006-12-27

$0.337837838

2006-09-27

$0.337837838

2006-09-27

$1.531531532

2006-06-28

$0.337837838

2006-06-28

$1.531531532

2006-03-29

$0.45045045

2006-03-29

$1.501501502

2005-12-28

$1.426426426

2005-12-28

$0.45045045

2005-09-28

$1.351351351

2005-09-28

$0.45045045

2005-06-28

$0.45045045

2005-06-28

$1.051051051

2005-03-29

$0.45045045

2005-03-29

$0.660660661

2004-12-29

$0.45045045

2004-12-29

$0.45045045

2004-09-28

$0.45045045

2004-07-28

$0.900900901

2004-06-28

$0.45045045

2004-05-06

$0.900900901

2004-03-29

$0.45045045

2004-02-18

$0.900900901

2003-10-29

$0.720720721

2003-08-06

$1.081081081

2003-05-07

$0.938438438

2003-02-19

$0.938438438

2002-11-20

$0.750750751

2002-07-17

$0.750750751

2002-05-22

$0.750750751

2002-02-20

$0.750750751

2001-11-20

$0.750750751

2001-07-18

$0.750750751

2001-05-16

$0.750750751

2001-02-21

$0.750750751

2000-11-21

$0.750750751

2000-07-19

$0.750750751

2000-05-17

$0.750750751

2000-02-16

$0.750750751

1999-11-17

$0.660660661

1999-07-21

$0.660660661

1999-05-19

$0.660660661

1999-02-17

$0.660660661

1998-11-18

$0.48048048

1998-07-16

$0.48048048

1998-05-20

$0.48048048

1998-02-18

$0.960960961

1997-11-19

$0.750750751

1997-07-16

$0.750750751

1997-05-21

$0.750750751

1997-02-19

$0.750750751

1996-11-20

$0.600600601

1996-08-15

$0.600600601

1996-05-22

$0.600600601

1996-02-21

$0.600600601

1995-11-21

$0.600600601

1995-07-19

$0.600600601

1995-05-15

$0.600600601

1994-05-16

$0.600600601 ()

GPT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GPT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GPT

Metric

GPT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

GPT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.36%

100.00%

4years

GPT

GPT

GPT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GPT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

GPT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-04-30

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-02-28

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-10-31

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-08-01

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-05-02

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2017-02-28

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-11-02

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

2016-09-09

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

2016-06-16

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

2016-02-26

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-10-20

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-09-18

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6607

2015-09-15

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2015-06-11

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1276

2015-04-28

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-04-28

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-04-28

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.6006

2015-03-06

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1276

2015-02-20

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-02-20

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2015-02-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1502

2014-12-09

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1276

2014-10-30

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2014-10-30

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2014-10-30

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2014-09-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2014-07-31

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-07-31

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-07-31

2014-10-28

2014-10-30

2014-11-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2014-06-16

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2014-04-29

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-04-29

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-04-29

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2014-02-26

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-02-26

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2014-02-20

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-12-16

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-12-16

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-12-16

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-11-07

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-11-07

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2013-09-12

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3754

2013-03-28

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-10-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2013-03-28

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.8919

2008-06-11

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8919

2008-03-18

2008-04-02

2008-04-02

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8919

2007-11-28

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8919

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8919

2007-06-14

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6817

2007-03-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3378

2007-03-16

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3378

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6817

2006-12-04

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

2006-09-14

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3378

2006-09-12

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5315

2006-06-14

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3378

2006-05-03

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2006-03-23

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2006-03-15

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2005-12-06

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4264

2005-12-05

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2005-09-08

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3514

2005-09-07

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0511

2005-06-16

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2005-06-02

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

2005-03-17

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2005-03-10

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2004-12-13

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2004-12-13

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2004-09-08

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

2004-07-13

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2004-06-02

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

2004-04-30

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

2004-03-10

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.9009

2004-02-10

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7207

2003-10-14

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0811

2003-07-08

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9384

2003-04-29

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9384

2003-02-11

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-11-12

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-07-09

2002-07-17

2002-07-19

2002-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-05-14

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2002-02-12

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2001-11-13

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2001-07-10

2001-07-18

2001-07-20

2001-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2001-05-08

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2001-02-13

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2000-11-14

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2000-07-11

2000-07-19

2000-07-21

2000-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2000-05-09

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

2000-02-08

2000-02-16

2000-02-18

2000-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-07-13

1999-07-21

1999-07-23

1999-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-05-11

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6607

1999-02-09

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4805

1998-11-10

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4805

1998-07-10

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4805

1998-05-12

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9610

1998-02-10

1998-02-18

1998-02-20

1998-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1997-11-12

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1997-07-08

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1997-05-13

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1997-02-11

1997-02-19

1997-02-21

1997-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1996-11-12

1996-11-20

1996-11-22

1996-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1996-07-09

1996-08-15

1996-08-19

1996-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1996-05-14

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1996-02-09

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1995-11-14

1995-11-21

1995-11-24

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1995-07-11

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006 ()

1994-05-10

1994-05-16

1994-05-20

1994-06-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GPT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Reit Diversified

No company description available.

  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

