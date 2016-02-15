This table allows you to know how fast GPT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-06-28 $0.375 2018-03-28 $0.375 2017-12-28 $0.375 2017-09-28 $0.375 2017-06-28 $0.375 2017-03-29 $0.375 2016-12-28 $0.125 2016-09-28 $0.33033033 2016-06-28 $0.33033033 2016-03-29 $0.33033033 2015-11-25 $0.127627628 2015-10-28 $0.127627628 2015-09-28 $0.127627628 2015-09-28 $0.660660661 2015-08-27 $0.127627628 2015-07-29 $0.127627628 2015-06-26 $0.127627628 2015-06-26 $0.660660661 2015-05-27 $0.127627628 2015-04-28 $0.127627628 2015-03-27 $0.127627628 2015-03-27 $0.600600601 2015-02-25 $0.127627628 2015-01-28 $0.127627628 2014-12-29 $0.15015015 2014-12-26 $0.126126126 2014-11-24 $0.126126126 2014-10-28 $0.126126126 2014-09-26 $0.126126126 2014-09-26 $0.105105105 2014-08-27 $0.126126126 2014-07-29 $0.126126126 2014-06-26 $0.126126126 2014-06-26 $0.105105105 2014-05-28 $0.126126126 2014-04-28 $0.126126126 2014-03-27 $0.126126126 2014-03-27 $0.105105105 2014-02-26 $0.126126126 2014-01-29 $0.126126126 2013-12-27 $0.126126126 2013-11-26 $0.126126126 2013-10-29 $0.126126126 2013-09-24 $0.375375375 2013-06-26 $0.45045045 2008-06-26 $1.891891892 2008-04-02 $1.891891892 2007-12-27 $1.891891892 2007-09-26 $1.891891892 2007-06-27 $1.891891892 2007-03-28 $0.337837838 2007-03-28 $1.681681682 2006-12-27 $1.681681682 2006-12-27 $0.337837838 2006-09-27 $0.337837838 2006-09-27 $1.531531532 2006-06-28 $0.337837838 2006-06-28 $1.531531532 2006-03-29 $0.45045045 2006-03-29 $1.501501502 2005-12-28 $1.426426426 2005-12-28 $0.45045045 2005-09-28 $1.351351351 2005-09-28 $0.45045045 2005-06-28 $0.45045045 2005-06-28 $1.051051051 2005-03-29 $0.45045045 2005-03-29 $0.660660661 2004-12-29 $0.45045045 2004-12-29 $0.45045045 2004-09-28 $0.45045045 2004-07-28 $0.900900901 2004-06-28 $0.45045045 2004-05-06 $0.900900901 2004-03-29 $0.45045045 2004-02-18 $0.900900901 2003-10-29 $0.720720721 2003-08-06 $1.081081081 2003-05-07 $0.938438438 2003-02-19 $0.938438438 2002-11-20 $0.750750751 2002-07-17 $0.750750751 2002-05-22 $0.750750751 2002-02-20 $0.750750751 2001-11-20 $0.750750751 2001-07-18 $0.750750751 2001-05-16 $0.750750751 2001-02-21 $0.750750751 2000-11-21 $0.750750751 2000-07-19 $0.750750751 2000-05-17 $0.750750751 2000-02-16 $0.750750751 1999-11-17 $0.660660661 1999-07-21 $0.660660661 1999-05-19 $0.660660661 1999-02-17 $0.660660661 1998-11-18 $0.48048048 1998-07-16 $0.48048048 1998-05-20 $0.48048048 1998-02-18 $0.960960961 1997-11-19 $0.750750751 1997-07-16 $0.750750751 1997-05-21 $0.750750751 1997-02-19 $0.750750751 1996-11-20 $0.600600601 1996-08-15 $0.600600601 1996-05-22 $0.600600601 1996-02-21 $0.600600601 1995-11-21 $0.600600601 1995-07-19 $0.600600601 1995-05-15 $0.600600601 1994-05-16 $0.600600601 ()